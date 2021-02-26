KURUME, Japan, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FCC Horiuchi Co., Ltd. based in Kurume City, Fukuoka Prefecture, western Japan, has conducted an experiment in inhibiting binding between ACE2 and virus spike protein using HORIUCHI L-FUCOIDAN, manufactured by the company, in collaboration with a graduate school of Kyushu University (Associate Professor Kuniyoshi Shimizu of Division of Sustainable Bioresources Science, Department of Agro-Environmental Sciences, Faculty of Agriculture).

Angiotensin Converting Enzyme II (ACE2) provides a foothold when COVID-19 and SARS viruses enter human cells. If the binding of viral spike protein to ACE2 can be inhibited, viruses cannot enter human cells, and so the protective effect against COVID-19 can be expected.

Figures courtesy of Kyushu University: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106468/202102241391/_prw_PI3fl_ZgqrfeqJ.jpg

Originally, fucoidan is a high-molecular-weight polysaccharide, but HORIUCHI L-FUCOIDAN is a low-molecular-weight fucoidan which is composed of 500 or less molecular weight by the company's original technique. To evaluate whether fucoidan inhibits the binding of ACE2-virus spike protein, a kit containing ACE2 and coronavirus spike protein was used. L-FUCOIDAN or H-FUCOIDAN (high molecular weight) was incubated together with ACE2 and virus spike protein and the binding inhibition activity was measured.

L-FUCOIDAN showed approximately 100% ACE2-virus spike protein binding inhibition activity at 1.15 mg/mL (left side of the figure below). On the other hand, H-FUCOIDAN (high molecular weight) showed about 20 to 30% of binding inhibition activity in all the tested concentrations. It did not show as much inhibition activity as L-FUCOIDAN (right side of the figure below).

Figures: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106468/202102241391/_prw_PI2fl_xq4Wd4gE.jpg

*Data courtesy of Kyushu University.

This suggests that HORIUCHI L-FUCOIDAN can be expected to have a preventive effect against COVID-19.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kyushu-university-confirms-horiuchi-l-fucoidan-inhibits-binding-between-ace2-and-virus-spike-protein-derived-from-covid-19-301236198.html

SOURCE FCC Horiuchi Co., Ltd.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.