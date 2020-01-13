Kyverna Therapeutics Secures $25 Million Series A Funding from Key Investors and Enters into Strategic Collaboration with Gilead Sciences

Collaboration Brings Together Gilead's Commitment to Advancing Cell Therapy with Kyverna's Focus on Advanced T Cell Engineering Targeting Autoimmune Diseases Series A Investors Include Vida Ventures, Westlake Village BioPartners and Gilead Sciences Dominic Borie, M.D., Ph.D., Appointed as Chief Executive Officer