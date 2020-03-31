ORLANDO, Fla., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean the World Foundation, a leader in global health dedicated to water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) and global sustainability, received a sizable donation of close to 200,000 hygiene products from L'Occitane en Provence, a global manufacturer and distributor of natural beauty and well-being products. The donation included much needed hygiene supplies including: 74,000 (50ml) bottles of shampoo, 40,000 (50ml) bottles of conditioner, 12,000 (50ml) bottles of shower gel, 33,000 (50ml) bottles of body lotion, 27,400 (50g + 75g) bars of soap.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Clean the World has processed close to 1.5 million bars of soap that will be delivered in cities all over the United States. This week, shipments were sent to New York, Washington state, Louisiana, Missouri, and Florida. The donated 27,400 bars of soap will supply Clean the World's recycled soap production and the thousands of donated hygiene supplies will be included in hygiene kits that will dispersed immediately to shelters all over the country.
Hygiene supplies are not federally subsidized. With over 500,000 homeless and thousands more needing government assistance, there is a large population without access to soap amidst the spreading Coronavirus. Toiletries are one of the most requested items at shelters where people are at greater risk of contracting hygiene related illnesses. Clean the World is working around the clock to provide critical hygiene essentials to the vulnerable people who need them.
"It is inspiring to see companies like L'Occitane en Provence so generously respond in such a critical time of need. Unfortunately, not all people have ready access to hygiene essentials. It is the mission of Clean the World to serve these populations with life-saving soap and other hygiene products," says Sam Stephens, Executive Director of Clean the World Foundation. "We are tremendously grateful for L'Occitane's support and are excited to increase our response for those people who are increasingly at risk as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb."
"Our hearts go out to all those who are suffering and affected by this pandemic. In this climate, it is critical to support our community. At L'Occitane en Provence, we believe in relentless optimism and are committed to finding ways to make a difference," says Ashley Arbuckle, Vice President of Brand Marketing and Wholesale at L'Occitane en Provence. "We are happy to support in this time of need by donating essential hygiene products to help during this difficult time."
For more information on how you can support Clean the World Foundation's relief efforts, please email info@cleantheworld.org or visit www.cleantheworldfoundation.org.
About Clean the World
Clean the World Foundation is an international development and global health nonprofit operating hygiene-focused emergency relief initiatives, and WASH (water, sanitation, and hygiene) education programs, targeting vulnerable communities in the United States and around the world. Clean the World Foundation is the 501(c)(3) non-profit sector of Clean the World's social enterprise responsible for all soap and hygiene kit distribution both domestically and globally as part of many of its comprehensive WASH programs. Clean the World Foundation engages volunteers, donors, and other outcome-focused organizations around the world to provide hygiene supplies and education curriculum to support its global health programs. Since 2009, Clean the World Foundation has served over 10 million individuals through its global WASH programs. A copy of the official registration and financial information for Clean the World Foundation may be obtained from the Division of Consumer Services by visiting https://www.fdacs.gov/ConsumerServices. For more information, visit us online: https://www.cleantheworldfoundation.org.
About L'Occitane en Provence
Founded by Olivier Baussan over 40 years ago, L'Occitane en Provence captures the true art de vivre of Provence, offering a sensorial immersion in the natural beauty, fragrance and lifestyle of the South of France. From the texture of L'Occitane products to their scent, each skincare, body care and fragrance formula promises pleasure through beauty and well-being—a moment rich in enjoyment and discovery that goes beyond tangible benefits to create a different experience of Provence. L'Occitane products are available at usa.loccitane.com and in 200+ boutiques throughout the U.S.