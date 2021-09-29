GEORGETOWN, Mass., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LA Kelley Communications, Inc. announces a new partnership with MedPanel, Inc. to provide in-depth market research in the bleeding disorder community.
Pharmaceutical companies often rely on extensive market research to understand customers' needs and wishes for treatment of their bleeding disorder. They typically hire third-party market research firms to conduct in-depth surveys and interviews. One major obstacle to this research is finding willing patients and families.
"Third party market research firms often come to us to locate participants," explains Laurie Kelley, president of LA Kelley Communications. "Thanks to our extensive database, created over 32 years from our book and newsletter orders, and a great reputation for service to families and patients, we can easily tap into our database and find willing participants."
Recruitment of patients and families is increasing as the industry undergoes drastic changes. New treatments challenge choice of previous treatments; insurance is restricting access to some therapies; gene therapy is on the horizon. Manufacturers want to plan for how and when patients might change therapies based on changing needs.
Why MedPanel? Kelley adds, "We've worked with MedPanel in the past, and they are a great partner. It also turns out the president, Janet Bernard, is a former classmate of mine from Regis College! We share the same values and outlook, which makes working together easy and productive."
The partnership is kicking off this fall with two large surveys of 250 and 300 hemophilia patients and caregivers. Patients and families enjoy these surveys as they allow them to share their viewpoints and concerns, while earning extra money.
The exclusive partnership expects more recruitment projects throughout 2022.
About LA Kelley Communications, Inc.
Since 1990, LA Kelley Communications has been a world leader of groundbreaking educational materials and programs on hemophilia and related bleeding disorders. With more than a dozen books and numerous publications, including until 2021 the oldest hemophilia newsletter in America, LA Kelley Communications remains a trusted source of practical information about raising children with bleeding disorders. The company also engages in recruiting patients and caregivers for market research through its vast database. It also supports patients in developing countries through Save One Life, Inc.
About MedPanel, Inc.
MedPanel is a global market research company with 20 years in the healthcare and life sciences industry. MedPanel specializes in rare disease market research and patient recruitment, particularly with difficult-to-find patients spanning the rare disease population, most recently hemophilia. MedPanel conducts custom primary qualitative and quantitative market research to aid in commercialization of health care products including branding/naming, concept testing, market assessments, advisory board momentum meetings, advocacy development, customer satisfaction surveys, market segmentation exercises, and advanced analytics. MedPanel has earned its outstanding reputation in the industry for its international healthcare panels of practicing and thought-leading physicians, hospital executives, reimbursement experts, and patients whose expert opinions are sought after by drug, device, diagnostic companies, as well as by the HEOR, financial, advertising, public relations, and publishers that support them. As experienced medical marketing researchers, MedPanel consultants provide assistance with study design, questionnaire development, recruitment, moderation, data analysis, and market insights.
Media Contact
Laureen Kelley, LA Kelley Communications, Inc., +1 (978) 821-6197, laurie@kelleycom.com
Janet Bernard, MedPanel, Inc., 978-505-5871, jbernard@medpanel.com
SOURCE LA Kelley Communications, Inc.