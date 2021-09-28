SAN DIEGO, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Every year, readers of the Del Mar Times, Carmel Valley News, Solana Beach Sun and Rancho Santa Fe Review select their favorite businesses. La Vita was chosen as the #1 pharmacy by the voting public, including practitioners and patients for the 6th year. https://www.delmartimes.net/dmt-best-of-north-coast-htmlstory.html
"It is an honor to support our community in living a happier, healthier, more fulfilling life" stated Deb Hubers, Co-Founder.
La Vita partners with the nation's leading functional medical providers in innovating personalized medications to treat their patient's needs. La Vita has led functional medicine's personalized medicine movement by formulating patented vitamin formulations and affiliating with EpigeneticsRx, a "one-stop digital destination for Precision Healthcare" with a network of over 2,500 practitioners focused on providing precise, predictive, personalized care.
Chris Givant, RPh and Co-Founder states, "our goal is to always provide the safest and highest quality compounding services within the industry. That is why we invest in PCAB Accreditation and appreciate the opportunity to help people live better longer."
About La Vita
La Vita Compounding Pharmacy prepares personalized medications for each patient formulated in conjunction with a medical practitioner. All formulations are prepared with care, quality and safety, in various dosages using unique delivery systems. We offer a variety of combinations and customized formulations not found anywhere else. PCAB Accredited ® for sterile and non-sterile compounding, La Vita works with you and your practitioner to get you on the path to living, better, longer. For more information, contact Deb Hubers at Deb@lavitarx.com, visit our website http://www.lavitarx.com or http://www.epigeneticsrx.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn
About The Coast News Group
The Coast News Group serves San Diego county's north county communities and publishes the Del Mar Times, Carmel Valley News, Solana Beach Sun and Rancho Santa Fe Review. For more information, visit http://www.thecoastnews.com.
Media Contact
Deb Hubers, La Vita Compounding Pharmacy, +1 (866) 507-1990 Ext: 504, deb@lavitarx.com
SOURCE La Vita Compounding Pharmacy