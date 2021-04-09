SAN DIEGO, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- La Vita Compounding Pharmacy proudly announces its achievement of PCAB Accreditation, a service of ACHC, for both its sterile and non-sterile compounding services. The accreditation is awarded in recognition of the pharmacy's commitment to meeting and/or exceeding national quality standards.
Accreditation is a process through which healthcare organizations demonstrate compliance with national standards. PCAB Accreditation reflects an organization's dedication and commitment to meeting standards that facilitate a higher level of performance and patient care.
"La Vita is committed to delivering the highest quality compounded medications," said Chris Givant, RPh. "By achieving PCAB Accreditation, our customers can be assured that our organization follows industry best practices and is in compliance with the most stringent national standards."
Compounding is an integral part of the practice of pharmacy, and the demand for these customized medications increases every year. Compounded medications are prescribed by physicians, veterinarians, and other legally authorized healthcare providers and prepared for an individual patient by a specially trained Pharmacist.
La Vita partners with the nation's leading integrative medical providers in innovating personalized medications to treat their patient's needs. La Vita has led the personalized medicine movement in integrative medicine by formulating patented vitamin formulations and affiliating with EpigeneticsRx, a "one-stop digital destination for Precision Healthcare" with a network of over 2,500 practitioners focused on providing precise, personalized prevention based on genetics.
About La Vita
La Vita Compounding Pharmacy prepares personalized medications for each patient formulated in conjunction with a physician. All formulations are prepared with care, quality and safety, in various dosages using unique delivery systems. We offer a variety of combinations and customized formulations not found anywhere else. PCAB Accredited ® for sterile and non-sterile compounding, La Vita works with you and your physician to get you on the path to living, better, longer. For more information, contact Deb Hubers at Deb@lavitarx.com, visit our website http://www.lavitarx.com or http://www.epigeneticsrx.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn
About PCAB
Established in 2007, PCAB was founded by eight of the nation's leading pharmacy organizations to create voluntary quality accreditation designation for the compounding industry. The organization promotes, develops, and maintains principles, policies, and standards for improving the quality of pharmacy compounding nationwide. In 2014, PCAB accreditation became a service of Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), whereby ACHC administers the PCAB Accreditation program. For more information about PCAB Accreditation, visit https://www.achc.org/pharmacy/.
