LabCentral Launches "LabCentral Ignite" - New Initiative to Advance Life Sciences Innovation by Expanding and Diversifying the Talent Base for the Biotech Industry

New platform from biotech community leader to coordinate, support and connect STEM and workforce education non-profits with biotech startups, investors and sponsors for larger impact $185,000 already awarded to local non-profits, including initial grants of $40,000 each to Jewish Vocational Service, MassBioEd and Station1 and micro-grants to seven other organizations