ELMWOOD PARK, N.J., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In April 2020, the New York City based medical start up LabFinder delivered more than 250,000 COVID-19 test requests and results through ELLKAY's LKTransfer platform. LabFinder.com is a convenient platform that links patients, physicians, and diagnostic centers to provide a seamless patient experience from start to finish. To expand their efforts in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, LabFinder recently announced plans to partner with ELLKAY, an industry leader in healthcare connectivity since 2002, improving the efficiency of COVID-19 testing, results, and state reporting.
In April, LabFinder made the decision to focus on increasing access to COVID-19 testing by launching virtual pre-screening and working with doctors and reference laboratories to coordinate testing. The number of requests and results in May are expected to be 50% more than April. ELLKAY began handing all the LabFinder transactions by facilitating orders from patients to many major laboratory partners. This advancement in connectivity allows the patient to directly schedule a COVID-19 test through the LabFinder portal, undergo testing, and receive test results quickly from ELLKAY. In addition, ELLKAY also delivers those results to the lab and provider, marking a significant opportunity to deliver interoperability directly to the consumer.
"We are grateful to do our part during this public health crisis," said Dr. Robert Segal, founder of LabFinder.com. "We believe in living healthy by getting tested. The more people who are tested, the better educated we are about the disease so we can reopen the economy to get people back to work safely."
ELLKAY's solutions are focused on increasing interoperability for hospitals, health systems, laboratories, payers, vendors, and ambulatory care settings. ELLKAY's internal COVID task force is available to facilitate rapid deployments of technology infrastructure to connect those ordering tests to those doing testing.
Kamal Patel, CEO and Co-Founder of ELLKAY said, "We are committed to enabling interoperability with our partners to stop the spread and combat COVID-19. Now more than ever, it's critical that systems are synchronized so that patients and providers are empowered with as much data and knowledge necessary in order to quickly make informed care decisions."
ELLKAY, a leader in interoperability for over 18 years, has stepped up to support laboratories through its LKCOVID-19 Platform, which provides increased connectivity with rapid deployment of COVID-19 testing, results, and state reporting. Over 1.6million COVID-19 test results were processed in April 2020 through ELLKAY's technology platforms.
ELLKAY is offering two upcoming webinars for an in-depth explanation of how ELLKAY can help increase connectivity with rapid deployment of COVID-19 testing, results, and state reporting. Laboratories in need of increasing testing capabilities with electronic ordering and resulting with expedited deployment should contact COVIDResponseTeam@ELLKAY.com or visit https://www.ellkay.com/COVID-19-webinars to learn more and register for a webinar.
About ELLKAY
ELLKAY is a recognized healthcare connectivity leader, providing solutions and services nationwide. With 18 years of industry experience, ELLKAY empowers hospitals and health systems, diagnostic laboratories, healthcare IT vendors, payers, and other healthcare organizations with cutting-edge technologies and solutions. With over 55,000 practices connected, ELLKAY's system capability arsenal has grown to over 700+ EMR/PMS systems across 1,100+ versions.
About LabFinder.com
LabFinder.com functions as a consumer facing platform that seamlessly integrates communication between patients, doctors and diagnostic centers in a secure portal - from orders to results. The passion of the LabFinder.com team is driven by the core values of patient empowerment by providing easy access and control of their medical test results, reducing unnecessary expenses, and improving the patient, doctor and lab relationship.