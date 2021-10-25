SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Northern California employment law attorneys, at Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC, filed a complaint alleging that Aveanna Healthcare AS, LLC ("Aveanna") and Premier Healthcare Services, LLC ("Premier") (collectively, "Aveanna and Premier") violated the California Labor Code. The Aveanna and Premier lawsuit, Case No. 21CV387081, is currently pending in the Santa Clara County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here.
The lawsuit alleges Aveanna and Premier violated the Private Attorneys General Act ("PAGA"), which gives rise to civil penalties as a result of Aveanna's and Premier's conduct. PAGA authorizes aggrieved employees to file a lawsuit to recover civil penalties on behalf of themselves, other employees, and the State of California for Labor Code violations. PAGA allows aggrieved employees to step into the shoes of California state regulators to recover civil penalties, which means ordinary citizens are "deputized" as private attorneys general to enforce the Labor Code.
The complaint alleges Aveanna and Premier violated the California Labor Code by failing to: (1) provide compliant meal and rest periods; (2) pay all minimum, regular and overtime wages, including at the correct rate; (3) reimburse for business expenses; (4) maintain true and accurate records; (5) pay sick time; (6) provide accurate itemized wage statements; and (7) timely pay wages due during, and upon termination of employment.
If you would like to know more about the Aveanna and Premier lawsuit, please contact Attorney Jackland K. Hom today by calling (619) 255-9047.
Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC are labor and employment law firms with offices located in California that dedicate their practices to fighting for employees who have been wronged by their employers due to unfair employment practices. Contact one of their attorneys today if you need help with workplace issues regarding wage and hour, wrongful termination, retaliation, discrimination, and harassment.
