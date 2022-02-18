DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Market for Laboratory Analytical & Life Science Instrumentation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United States is the home of many of the largest analytical and life science instrument manufacturers and continues to advance its preeminence in this market. The country also holds the largest slice of lab instrumentation demand for a single country, representing over one-third of the total global market.
The country's vast infrastructure, immense talent pool, and abundance of natural resources continue to nurture a healthy environment for novel innovations and discoveries across various industries, which means that robust demand for laboratory technologies will persist for many years to come. As the country gains strength following the economic turbulence of the coronavirus pandemic, the market for laboratory technologies faces a strong rebound.
The report provides valuable market information and insights for ten technology segments of the lab instrument industry in the United States. Each technology is presented as a snapshot of current and future demand, which is segmented by technique, sector, and region. It also explores the current state of the competitive playing field for each technology, including a list of the top vendors and their market share positions.
Report Overview:
- Regional and industrial background on the US
- Technology breakdown for analytical and life science instrumentations in the US. Technology categories included in this report are:
- Chromatography
- Mass Spectrometry
- Atomic Spectroscopy
- Molecular Spectroscopy
- Life Science Instrumentation
- Surface Science
- Materials Characterization
- Lab Automation & Informatics
- Sample Preparation Techniques
- Lab Equipment
- Market demand is segmented by technique, sector, and region, along with market forecast for the next five years.
- Vendors share of participating suppliers in each technology category in the US market.
Top vendors covered:
- Agilent
- BD Biosciences
- Beckman Coulter (Danaher)
- Bio-Rad
- Bruker
- Cytiva (Danaher)
- Eppendorf
- Illumina
- Leica Microsystems (Danaher)
- Mettler-Toledo
- MIlliporeSigma
- PerkinElmer
- QIAGEN
- Roche
- Sartorius
- SCIEX (Danaher)
- Shimadzu
- Thermo Fisher
- Waters
- ZEISS
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
- Scope and Methodology
- End Market & Sector Segmentations
- Regional Segmentation
- Executive Summary
2. Technology Overview
3. Background on the US
- Regional Background
- Demographics
- GDP and Economy
- Regional Map
- Industry Background
- Pharma/Bio
- Academia and Government
- Food and Agriculture
- Environmental Testing
- Chemicals
- Energy
- Other Industrial
4. Market Demand
- Overall
- Chromatography
- Mass Spectrometry
- Atomic Spectroscopy
- Molecular Spectroscopy
- Life Science Instrumentation
- Surface Science
- Materials Characterization
- Lab Automation & Informatics
- Sample Preparation Techniques
- Lab Equipment
