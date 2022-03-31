NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge has the fastest growth rate in number of reports and client base, with over 200 Forbes 2000 companies rely on our actionable insights.

SpendEdge's latest market research report estimates the Laboratory Equipment Services will grow at a CAGR of 11.14% by 2026. Prices will increase by 2%-4% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market.

www.spendedge.com/report/laboratory-equipment-services-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Key Points Covered in this Report:

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?
  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?
  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for Laboratory Equipment Services?
  • What are the Laboratory Equipment Services category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

A targeted strategic approach to Laboratory Equipment Services sourcing will provide several opportunities to buyers. However, in the absence of actionable intelligence on Laboratory Equipment Services, buyers have resulted in a transaction-based approach towards the category. The report explains key category management objectives that should form the base for sourcing strategy, including:

  • Top-line growth
  • Scalability of inputs
  • Green initiatives
  • Category innovations
  • Supply base rationalization
  • Demand forecasting and governance
  • Minimalization of ad hoc purchases
  • Adherence to regulatory nuances
  • Cost savings
  • Customer retention
  • Reduction of TCO
  • Supply assurance

This report provides in-depth inputs on streamlining your Laboratory Equipment Services category management practices.

  • What should be my strategic sourcing objectives, activities, and enablers for Laboratory Equipment Services category?
  • Which negotiation levers can I pull for cost-saving?
  • What are Laboratory Equipment Services procurement best practices I should be promoting in my supply chain

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Market Insights
  • Category Pricing Insights
  • Cost-saving Opportunities
  • Best Practices
  • Category Ecosystem
  • Category Management Strategy
  • Category Management Enablers
  • Suppliers Selection
  • Suppliers under Coverage
  • US Market Insights
  • Category scope
  • Appendix

