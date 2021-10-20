NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The laboratory shaker market is expected to grow by USD 506.64 mn from 2021 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.69%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Top 3 Vendor Analysis of Laboratory Shaker Market
- Avantor Inc.: The company offers microplate shakers with microprocessor control.
- Benchmark Scientific Inc.: The company offers laboratory shakers under the brand name Orbi-Shaker XL.
- Bionics Scientific Technologies (P) Ltd.: The company offers incubator shakers that perform orbital shaking under temperature-controlled conditions.
Laboratory Shaker Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Product
- Orbital Shakers
- Incubator Shakers
- Other Shakers
- Application
- Microbiology
- Molecular Biology
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
The laboratory shaker market is driven by increased adoption of temperature-controlled laboratory mixing equipment, rapid growth of laboratory automation systems, and increased use of laboratory shakers in various applications.
Laboratory Shaker Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.69%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 506.64 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.23
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
Performing market contribution
North America at 34%
Key consumer countries
US, UK, China, Canada, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Avantor Inc., Benchmark Scientific Inc., Bionics Scientific Technologies (P) Ltd., Boekel Scientific, Corning Inc., Eppendorf AG, Esco Micro Pte. Ltd, IKA-Werke GmbH & CO. KG, PerkinElmer Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
