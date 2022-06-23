NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Laboratory Water Purifier Market is segmented by geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, MEA). 27% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. UK and Germany are the key markets for laboratory water purifier market in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The implementation of innovative technologies and new product launches will facilitate the laboratory water purifier market growth in Europe over the forecast period. Moreover, the market value is set to grow by USD 8.81 trillion, progressing at a CAGR of 10.14% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.
Track Pricing, Supply, Demand, Trade, and Distribution Scenario along with Key Customers. View at Special Pricing
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Aqua Solutions Inc.
- Biobase Biodusty (Shandong) Co. Ltd.
- Biosan
- Danaher Corp.
- Evoqua Water Technologies LLC
- Merck KGaA
- Sartorius AG
- SUEZ SA
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA
The laboratory water purifier market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
For More vendor insights with latest product offerings & news. Download Sample Report
Laboratory Water Purifier Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.14%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 8.81 tn
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
9.02
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, MEA, Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
Europe at 27%
Key consumer countries
US, UK, Germany, China, and Canada
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Aqua Solutions Inc., Biobase Biodusty (Shandong) Co. Ltd., Biosan, Danaher Corp., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, SUEZ SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
With rapid advances in technology and new product launches, companies are upgrading their existing product portfolios to meet the increased demand for laboratory water purifiers. For instance, in February 2021, Merck KGaA launched a new Milli-Q EQ 7000 Type I water purification system in India, which produces consistent ultrapure-quality water that can be easily customized to experimental requirements. Additionally, Merck KGaA offers the Milli-Q IQ 7000 system, the seventh generation Milli-Q water purification system. This Milli-Q IQ 7000 system features a high-definition digital touchscreen for simple operation. This purification system is equipped with purification cartridges that are 33% smaller than its previous versions and a hibernation mode to maintain system water quality with reduced energy consumption. Essentially, technological upgrades and new product launches have improved water purity and reduced manufacturing wastage, which drives the laboratory water purifier market growth.
- Product
- Type II
- Type I
- Type III
- End-user
- Healthcare
- Research Organizations and Institutes
- Others
The laboratory water purifier market share growth by the type 2 segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growing use of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) solutions will have a direct impact on the demand for Type II water purifiers, leading to increased volume production and growth of the global laboratory water purifier market.
For more insights on the market share & contribution of various regions & segments with latest market drivers, trends, and challenges. Download Sample Report
Although vendors periodically introduce new laboratory water purifiers to the market, the commercialization of a new product involves a long, tedious, and costly process. This happens primarily due to the variations in global regulatory practices and policies, which are updated regularly. For instance, the standards on water quality are determined by several organizations, including International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM), and the Clinical and Laboratory Standards Institute (CLSI). The laws and regulations regarding the approval process for these devices vary across countries, which is a major challenge for multinational companies. Moreover, many developed countries such as the US, the UK, Germany, France, Japan, Singapore, and South Korea have enforced strict regulations regarding the approval and marketing of laboratory equipment. Thus, stringent government regulations in different countries can hamper the global laboratory water purifier market growth.
Our market report covers the following areas:
- Laboratory Water Purifier Market size
- Laboratory Water Purifier Market trends
- Laboratory Water Purifier Market analysis
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist laboratory water purifier market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the laboratory water purifier market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the laboratory water purifier market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of laboratory water purifier market vendors
Laboratory Water Purifier Market in Southeast Asia by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The laboratory water purifier market share in Southeast Asia is expected to increase by USD 763.19 million from 2021 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.82%. Find More Exclusive Research Insights Here
Packaged Natural Mineral Water Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: Based on Technavio's market sizing methodology, the packaged natural mineral water market size is predicted to surge to USD 57.19 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 6.56%. Find More Exclusive Research Insights Here
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Healthcare equipment
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Type II - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Type II - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Type II - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Type I - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Type I - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Type I - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Type III - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Type III - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Type III - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 25: Comparison by End-user
- 6.3 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 26: Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 27: Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Research organizations and institutes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 28: Research organizations and institutes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Research organizations and institutes - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 30: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.6 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by End-user
7 Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 34: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 35: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 38: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 40: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 42: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 44: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 45: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 46: Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 48: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- 10.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 49: Vendor landscape
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 50: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 51: Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 52: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 53: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 Aqua Solutions Inc.
- Exhibit 54: Aqua Solutions Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 55: Aqua Solutions Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 56: Aqua Solutions Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.4 Biobase Biodusty (Shandong) Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 57: Biobase Biodusty (Shandong) Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 58: Biobase Biodusty (Shandong) Co. Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 59: Biobase Biodusty (Shandong) Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.5 Biosan
- Exhibit 60: Biosan - Overview
- Exhibit 61: Biosan - Product and service
- Exhibit 62: Biosan- Key news
- Exhibit 63: Biosan - Key offerings
- 11.6 Danaher Corp.
- Exhibit 64: Danaher Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 65: Danaher Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 66: Danaher Corp.- Key news
- Exhibit 67: Danaher Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 68: Danaher Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.7 Evoqua Water Technologies LLC
- Exhibit 69: Evoqua Water Technologies LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 70: Evoqua Water Technologies LLC - Business segments
- Exhibit 71: Evoqua Water Technologies LLC - Key offerings
- Exhibit 72: Evoqua Water Technologies LLC - Segment focus
- 11.8 Merck KGaA
- Exhibit 73: Merck KGaA - Overview
- Exhibit 74: Merck KGaA - Business segments
- Exhibit 75: Merck KGaA - Key news
- Exhibit 76: Merck KGaA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 77: Merck KGaA - Segment focus
- 11.9 Sartorius AG
- Exhibit 78: Sartorius AG - Overview
- Exhibit 79: Sartorius AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 80: Sartorius AG-Key news
- Exhibit 81: Sartorius AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 82: Sartorius AG - Segment focus
- 11.10 SUEZ SA
- Exhibit 83: SUEZ SA - Overview
- Exhibit 84: SUEZ SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 85: SUEZ SA -Key news
- Exhibit 86: SUEZ SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 87: SUEZ SA - Segment focus
- 11.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Exhibit 88: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 89: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 90: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.-Key news
- Exhibit 91: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 92: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.12 VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA
- Exhibit 93: VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA - Overview
- Exhibit 94: VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 95: VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA -Key news
- Exhibit 96: VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 97: VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 98: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 99: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 100: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 101: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 102: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/laboratory-water-purifier-market-product-end-user-and-geography--global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021---2025-301573237.html
SOURCE Technavio