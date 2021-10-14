YORBA LINDA, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Labroots, the leading scientific social networking website, offering premier, interactive virtual events and webinars, today announced its 4th Analytical Chemistry & Separation Sciences online event to be hosted and on October 20th, 2021. Participants will endure a unique educational opportunity to hear lectures from prominent speakers working in the areas of small molecular separation analysis, food and environmental analysis, and biopharmaceutical analytical technologies.
The informative agenda will showcase advancing new analytical and bio-analytical techniques in the field including topics such as, learning the benefits of using specialized software for rapid and robust method development, understanding the analytical quality by design principles, and the advantages of using mass spectrometry for detecting and tracking the analytes of interest, new hybrid surface technology and the main issues with stainless-steel surface in liquid chromatography, the individual compounds that comprise the smell of foods and the different approaches to measuring food aroma, liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry method development for the quantification of Per-and Polyfluoroalkyl substances in environmental matrices, testing for mycotoxins, simplifying pesticide and mycotoxin testing workflows with full sample preparation and data management automation, and more!
"As the technology surrounding analytical chemistry continues to evolve, it is imperative to stay deeply connected in this rapidly growing science," commented Adam Floyd, Co-Founder of Cascade Laboratory Consulting, and Steering Committee Member. "This conference will discuss cutting edge technology and techniques used in the analytical chemistry field, and top scientists from their respective fields will be presenting on several topics including small molecule separation analysis, food and beverage analysis, biopharmaceutical analytical technologies, and chemometrics. The use of Labroots' dynamic digital platform allows for unrestricted access to the unique and talented speakers contributing to this meeting."
Produced on Labroots' robust platform with the capability to connect across all desktop and mobile devices, the virtual environment encompasses a lobby equipped with a leaderboard and gamification, auditorium featuring live-streaming video webcasts, poster hall to explore data and engage in live chat conversations, exhibit hall (highlighting the latest array of products and technologies), and networking lounge to make valuable connections with colleagues, including a social media wall and photo booth offering a complete interactive experience for all participants.
Labroots, an approved provider of continuing education programs in the clinical laboratory sciences by the ASCLS P.A.C.E. ® Program and by attending this event, you can earn 1 Continuing Education Credit per presentation for a maximum of 30 credits.
