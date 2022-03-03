YORBA LINDA, Calif., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Labroots, the leading scientific social networking website offering premier, interactive virtual events and webinars, is pleased to host and produce Neuroscience2022, marking its 10th year! Join us as we review the latest scientific findings for emerging research, treatments, and therapies through collaborative efforts in the field. Under one roof, neurologists, top scientists, clinicians, leading industry and academia institutions, healthcare professionals and research scholars will assemble globally in an inclusive virtual format to hear from well-renowned experts exploring cutting-edge topics.
This one-day agenda organized by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) BRAIN Initiative team and planning committee members promises to carry forward Labroots' annual tradition of bringing pioneers in neuroscience to the forefront while exchanging new data and innovative approaches via its virtual stage.
Conference highlights at a glance include:
- Keynote delivery: "Modulation of the CSPG Receptor PTPσ to Enhance Neurorepair," presented by Dr. Marc DePaul, Director of Research, NervGen Pharma describing how PTPσ and CSPGs inhibit functional recovery following nervous system damage and analyze the rationale for NVG-291 and/or PTPσ modulation as a therapeutic intervention in degenerative diseases, followed by lively Q&A attendee participation.
- Keynote delivery: "Getting Into the Brain: the Ethics of Invasive Human Neuroscience Research," led by Dr. Ashley Feinsinger, Adjunct Professor, Department of Medicine and Philosophy, UCLA providing an overview of the ethical issues in basic human neuroscience research with implanted devices and the unique contextual features that engender them, followed by lively Q&A attendee participation.
- More than ten talks comprising topics such as Neuroethics, Cognitive/Executive function, Technologies/Approaches/BCI, and Disease will comprise the NIH BRAIN Initiative session: Human Neuroscience and the Cross-Cutting Impact of Scientific Collaboration.
"The nervous system has a similar reaction to tissue damage in both trauma and disease," said keynote speaker Dr. Marc DePaul, Director of Research at NervGen Pharma. "Understanding how this basic response inhibits natural repair mechanisms and provides us with an opportunity to restore function by enhancing neurorestorative processes such as axonal regeneration, remyelination, and plasticity. I am excited to discuss how NervGen's technology modulates the response to CNS injury at Labroots' 10th Annual Neuroscience Virtual Conference."
"This year's NIH Brain Initiative presentations are designed to showcase next-gen technologies and approaches that will provide researchers with the tools they need to ask high-impact questions in human neuroscience and disorders of the human nervous system," said Jim Gnadt, Ph.D., Program Director at theL National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke and the NIH BRAIN Initiative. "Given the intracranial access these technologies require, our keynote presentation will focus on the important neuroethical considerations of this research. In subsequent track presentations, up-and-coming early-career scientists will explore a diverse array of topics including, neuroethics, cognitive and executive functions, technologies and brain computer interfaces, and fundamental disease mechanisms."
Dr. Ashley Feinsinger, Adjunct Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine and Philosophy at UCLA, and keynote speaker for the BRAIN Initiative session commented, "As neurotechnologies, surgical techniques, and invasive treatments advance so do opportunities to study the human brain. Consequently, neuroscientists may find themselves facing multifaceted ethical questions about when and how to make use of these opportunities. These questions which involve our understanding of consent, the social value of research, and our conceptions of disability highlight the benefits of cross-disciplinary collaborations. At this conference, I will explore the major ethical questions that invasive neuroscience research must engage and offer a framework for evaluating current and future research practices. I will also share our groups collaborative approach to these questions. Furthermore, Labroots' virtual platform is a fantastic way for a wide range of scientists to come together and learn from one another—something essential for an interdisciplinary field like neuroethics."
Kicking off the day, a sponsored talk by NanoString Technologies will explain the concept of the Spatial Organ Atlas and how the Whole Transcriptome Atlas works titled, "Spatial Transcriptomic Profiling of Spiny Projection Neurons in the Mouse Striatum," followed by lively Q&A. Moreover, you won't want to miss a live discussion sponsored by LUMINEX, a DiaSorin Company identifying some of the challenges of developing disease-modifying therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Other notable speakers will cover how protein aggregates are utilized to develop novel Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease models, understanding and addressing increased rates of depression during the COVID-19 pandemic, and can peripheral infections trigger multiple system atrophy, and much more.
Produced on Labroots' robust platform with the capability to connect across all desktop and mobile devices, the online environment encompasses a lobby equipped with a leaderboard and gamification, auditorium featuring live-streaming video webcasts, an interactive poster hall to explore data and engage in live chat conversations, exhibit hall (highlighting the latest array of products and technologies), networking lounge to connect with colleagues, and a social media wall and photo booth for enhanced user engagement, providing a complete educational experience for attendees. By participating and attending this event, Continuing Education credit (1 per presentation) can be earned for a maximum of 40 credits.
To learn more about the event and to register free of cost, click here.
