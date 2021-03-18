YORBA LINDA, Calif., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LabRoots, the leading scientific social networking website offering premier, interactive virtual events and webinars, is excited to announce the notable lineup of speakers for its Cannabis Sciences virtual event, hosted on March 24, 2021. Throughout this one-day virtual symposium, thousands of cannabis industry experts, research scientists, instrument manufacturers, medical professionals and leading academia from all around the world will hear over twenty talks from renowned speakers addressing a wide gamut of cannabis science.
In alignment with the conference's theme of "Cannabis and Hemp in 2021: Looking into the Global Future," the agenda will focus on six distinct sessions providing attendees with informative content presented by cannabis experts showcasing the latest technologies and advancements in the field. The hot topics include, Medical Cannabis: Therapeutic Updates, Quality and Control Methodologies, Regulatory Landscape, Evolving Laboratory Landscape and Testing, Hemp and Cannabis Science, and Advancements in Cultivation and Extraction Methods and Technologies.
Kicking off the one-day program, three keynote deliveries will start the day including a presentation titled 'Medical Cannabis for Children,' by Dr. Bonni Goldstein, Medical Director of Canna-Centers Wellness & Education, sharing the role of the endocannabinoid system in pediatric epilepsy and autism.
"As a pediatrician who specializes in treating children with cannabinoid medicine for conditions ranging from intractable epilepsy to autism, I have seen incredible results, including seizure reduction, elimination of self-injurious behaviors and decreased aggression," said Bonni Goldstein, MD, Medical Director, Canna-Centers Wellness & Education." Contrary to what we have been taught about the detrimental effects of cannabis, I am also seeing many of these children progress developmentally. The quality of life that medical cannabis treatment can restore for these families continues to amaze me. In my LabRoots talk, I will discuss the latest research on cannabinoid therapeutics for these conditions and share my clinical experience treating this special population," added Goldstein.
Following, Dr. Susan Audino, Independent Consultant, Science Advisor, AOAC International CASP, will help attendees understand that LIMS is a tool and the LIMS role in quality control because of her keynote talk on LIMS for the Cannabis Industry – from seed to sale. In addition, Dr. Uma Dhanabalan, Founder/CEO, Global Heath & Hygiene Solutions will discuss Cannabis, The Global Solution and dive into the role of cannabis in medical and industrial products for global solutions and the difference between hemp and marijuana in her keynote presentation.
The full day will comprise thought-provoking discussions such as, alphabet soup – quality, technical and statistical considerations for cannabis testing, method development for cannabis potency testing, clinical use of the cannabinoids with case reports, current testing regulations in the cannabis industry, impact of AOAC for cannabis labs and lab validation, impact of the USDA final rule on hemp for third party testing labs, medical marijuana and CBD: expanding acceptance and use by physicians, and developing a comprehensive terpenes analysis method using mass spectrometry, and much more.
Kent Crowley, Chairman of the Planning Committee added," For the 4th year in a row, LabRoots has assembled another fabulous program on the current state of cannabis; come join us and learn from experts in this cannabis space."
"We are delighted to bring the brightest minds in the cannabis industry together under a virtual roof via our educational platform," said Greg Cruikshank, Chief Executive Officer of LabRoots. "For its 4th consecutive year, our continued goal to deliver the latest discoveries and present breakthrough technologies in a comprehensive way is carried out taking a closer look at emerging topics and scientific data to improve Cannabis Science and promote its medical benefits for patients in need."
In addition to speakers, the interactive environment while connecting across all desktop and mobile devices offers one-stop collaboration complete with a lobby, auditorium, exhibit hall (to demonstrate techniques and highlight the latest products and technologies), poster hall, and a networking lounge providing an enriched learning experience for all attendees. By participating and attending this event, Continuing Education credit (1 per presentation) can be earned for a maximum of 40 credits.
About LabRoots
LabRoots is the leading scientific social networking website, and primary source for scientific trending news and premier educational virtual events and webinars and more. Contributing to the advancement of science through content sharing capabilities, LabRoots is a powerful advocate in amplifying global networks and communities. Founded in 2008, LabRoots emphasizes digital innovation in scientific collaboration and learning. Offering more than articles and webcasts that go beyond the mundane and explore the latest discoveries in the world of science, LabRoots users can stay atop their field by gaining continuing education credits from a wide range of topics through their participation in the webinars and virtual events.
