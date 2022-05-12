The annual event delivers an innovative educational agenda showcasing leading life science and technology discoveries to maximize efficiencies in laboratory automation
YORBA LINDA, Calif., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Labroots, the leading scientific social networking website, offering premier, interactive virtual events and webinars, is delighted to announce Laboratory Automation 2022 for the 6th consecutive year, scheduled on May 18, 2022. The one-day program is free to attend and geared for biotech executives, laboratory managers, top scientists, research scholars, and experts from leading academic and industry institutions to gain knowledge and a glimpse into laboratory science and technology practices.
The event brings together prominent speakers from around the world to discuss new strategies and the most recent technological advances and methodologies to enhance laboratory automation. Participants will watch a stellar keynote delivery followed by lively Q&A, informative panel discussions, and featured talks all aimed to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of research in a lab setting. Presentation highlights encompass sessions on advances in microfluidics, emerging methods and automation, and meeting compliance with laboratory software.
Kicking off the day, a sponsored presentation by Thermo Fisher Scientific titled, Recent Advances in Lyophilized qPCR Reagents demonstrates how lyo-ready enzymes can provide a viable solution for assay development. Following, a scheduled keynote lecture exploring Commercialization and Entrepreneurial Lessons from Microfluidic Biotechnology Startups presented by Dr. Kalyan Handique, Vice President of Advanced Technologies at BioRad, will engage the audience with live Q&A after the discussion.
"Microfluidic Tech has served millions of lives through the Biotech industry, whether in life science research or clinical diagnostics," said Dr. Kalyan Handique, Vice President, Advanced Technologies at BioRad. "Most of these technologies are spawned at academic and research institutions by researchers like yourself. While the publication of initial proof of concepts in the lab can be rewarding, a society truly benefits when these technologies are released to the market as reliable and easy-to-use products. Successful commercialization requires a tremendous effort of an entrepreneurial team over a long stretch of time overcoming tremendous impediments along the way. In this talk, I will share some of the lessons I learned so that it may inspire some of you to take the plunge to benefit so many others."
The virtual event will also feature several sponsored panel presentations you won't want to miss, including:
- Panel Presentation: Concept-to-Commercialization: Thermo Fisher's Unique Approach to Rapidly Advancing your Antibody and Protein Therapeutics, joined by Steve Lewis, Senior Product Manager, Gene Synthesis & Synthetic Biology, and Dr. Jeff Hou, Director Scientific & Technical Affairs, Pharma Services, both at Thermo Fisher Scientific.
- Panel Presentation: Automating High-throughput Luminex Assays for Multiple Gene and Protein Analysis, presented by Dr. Stefan Jellbauer, Product Manager QuantiGene gene expression assays and Luminex Instruments, and Dr. Bani Suri, Product Manager Software, Laboratory Automation.
- Panel Presentation: Walk Away from the Laborious NGS Library Prep- Introducing AVENIO Edge System, delivered by Teri Mueller, Field Applications Consultant, Scott Verrow, Sr. Automation Support, and Andy Chiang, Marketing Manager from Roche Sequencing.
Over a handful of on-demand talks for immediate viewing will focus on cell pathology by single cell genotype-phenotype mapping, high-throughput desorption electrospray ionization mass spectrometry for reaction screening, nano-scale synthesis and bioanalysis, how single-cell measurements can be advantageous for drug response assays, data integrity and so much more.
Greg Cruikshank, Chief Executive Officer of Labroots commented, "Following over a decade of advancing science and discovery by connecting the scientific community through our virtual event offerings, we are thrilled to provide our attendees such an informative speaker line-up to drive innovation toward the lab of the future. We are committed to providing Laboratory Automation 2022 participants with an unmatched educational experience to explore new developments in the field."
Produced on Labroots' robust platform while connecting across all desktop and mobile devices, the environment encompasses a lobby with a leaderboard and gamification, an auditorium featuring live-streaming video webcasts offering live attendee chats during scheduled presentations, an interactive poster hall featuring a poster competition and live chat conversations, exhibit hall (highlighting the latest array of products and technologies), and a networking lounge providing engaging opportunities to connect with your colleagues.
Labroots is an approved provider of continuing education programs in the clinical laboratory sciences by the ASCLS P. A.C.E. ® Program. By attending this event, you can earn Continuing Education Credits for approved presentations for a maximum of 30 credits.
To register for the event, click here.
Participants can use the official hashtag #LRlabauto to follow the conversation and connect with other members of the laboratory automation community! Follow @CellBiology_LR on Twitter and @CellandMolecularBiology.LR on Facebook to connect with our specialist Cell & Molecular Biology Writers and stay up to date with the latest Trending Science News.
About Labroots
Labroots is the leading scientific social networking website, and primary source for scientific trending news and premier educational virtual events and webinars, and more. Contributing to the advancement of science through content sharing capabilities, Labroots is a powerful advocate in amplifying global networks and communities. Founded in 2008, Labroots emphasizes digital innovation in scientific collaboration and learning. Offering more than articles and webcasts that go beyond the mundane and explore the latest discoveries in the world of science, Labroots users can stay atop their field by gaining continuing education credits from a wide range of topics through their participation in the webinars and virtual events.
Media Contact
Lynn Brainard, Labroots, 714-771-4397, lynn.brainard@labroots.com
SOURCE Labroots