YORBA LINDA, Calif., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Labroots, the leading scientific social networking website offering premier, interactive virtual events and webinars, is delighted to announce its 4th annual CRISPR virtual event scheduled on September 29th, 2021.
The annual, free event continues to explore the new trends in CRISPR Biology, CRISPR in Disease including gene therapy, oncology and COVID-19, and Ethics and Perspectives on CRISPR Medical Applications while featuring educational sessions using CRISPR for the treatment of human diseases.
CRISPR 2021 will bring together over 12,000 attendees to highlight the cutting-edge advancements in this exciting and rapidly emerging field. Pushing the boundaries of CRISPR research, the comprehensive agenda comprises thought-provoking discussions from well-renowned speakers covering topics such as, advances in CRISPR screens: gene modulation and single-cell analysis, how can you characterize your CRISPR gene edits faster and easier, CRISPR-based mapping of survival signaling and disease evolution in leukemia, CRISPR-based point-of-care diagnostics of SARS-CoV-2, detecting SARS-CoV-2 with CRISPR, nanoparticle based delivery of gene editing enzymes, improved methods for CRISPR HDR research using Alt-R™ modified donors and Alt-R HDR Enhancer V2, exploration of orthogonal Cas systems for precise genome manipulation, and more.
Can Dincer, Junior Research Leader at FIT Freiburg Center for Interactive Materials and Bioinspired Technologies, and IMTEK, Department of Microsystems Engineering at the University of Freiburg stated, "The discovery of CRISPR technology did not only revolutionize the way of gene editing today, but also of diagnosing diseases, enabling a low-cost, simple, amplification-free and on-site detection of nucleic acids. I'm excited to share our research via Labroots' unique virtual platform." Dr. Dincer will discuss during his keynote presentation titled, CRISPR Powered Biosensors, the current CRISPR powered biosensing technologies and their challenges and future perspectives.
Following, Dr. Omar Abudayyeh and Dr. Jonathan Gootenberg, both Fellows at McGovern Institute for Brain Research and MIT will deliver a joint panel presentation explaining Harnessing Novel CRISPR Systems for Transcriptome Engineering.
CRISPR continues to be one of the most powerful discoveries of the last decade, and we are pleased to not only showcase the latest innovations and technologies to the scientific community, but also answer questions in biology that will impact ethics, human health, cancer treatment, and disease," said Greg Cruikshank, Chief Executive Officer of Labroots.
Produced on Labroots' robust interactive platform allowing the capability to connect seamlessly across all desktops and mobile devices, the online event delivers a one-stop educational experience to stay up-to-date on today's CRISPR applications from leading experts. Attendees will visit the lobby equipped with leaderboard and gamification, auditorium featuring live-streaming video webcasts to learn about emerging developments (new feature - live chat during the scheduled keynote presentation), poster hall to explore data and engage in live chat conversations, exhibit hall to interact with sponsors and view their products and technologies, and a virtual lounge to develop your network and make valuable connections with colleagues, including a social media wall and a photo booth.
By participating, you can earn 1 Continuing Education credit per watched presentation for a maximum of 30 credits. To register for the event, click here.
Join the online conversation and use the official event hashtag #LRcrispr to stay up to date on the latest information.
About Labroots
Labroots is the leading scientific social networking website, and primary source for scientific trending news and premier educational virtual events and webinars and more. Contributing to the advancement of science through content sharing capabilities, Labroots is a powerful advocate in amplifying global networks and communities. Founded in 2008, Labroots emphasizes digital innovation in scientific collaboration and learning. Offering more than articles and webcasts that go beyond the mundane and explore the latest discoveries in the world of science, Labroots users can stay atop their field by gaining continuing education credits from a wide range of topics through their participation in the webinars and virtual events.
Media Contact
Lynn Brainard, Labroots, 714-771-4397, lynn.brainard@labroots.com
SOURCE Labroots