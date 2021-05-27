YORBA LINDA, Calif., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Labroots, the leading scientific social networking website, offering premier, interactive virtual events and webinars, today announced its 2nd annual Immuno-Oncology scientific event to be held on June 2nd, 2021. Free to attend for all participants, Immuno-Oncology 2021 is the premier meeting addressing the rapid advancements in immuno-oncology to further expand the knowledge of therapeutics for a wide range of cancers.
This prestigious forum will bring together thousands of innovative researchers, clinicians, oncologists, top scientists, healthcare professionals and leading academia and industry experts on a global basis. The educational presentations will be delivered by some of the brightest minds in the field of immuno-oncology while delving into sessions on new advancements in immuno-oncology, emerging targets for immuno-oncology therapy, and advancing cancer immunotherapies to the clinic.
A full speaker line up aimed to foster renewed exchange and unveil novel research findings on topics such as cell therapy innovation, characterizing CAR T cell responses to low density antigens, engineering universal chimeric antigen receptors for cancer therapy, overcoming obstacles in the immunosuppressive tumor micro-environment, novel cell therapy targets and engineering strategies, industry response to the expanding need in immuno-oncology for validated antibodies, fueling antitumor immunity using oncolytic viruses encoding metabolic modulators, Th17-inducing vaccines for the treatment of ovarian cancer and much more, provides an informative agenda you won't want to miss!
Notably, two stellar keynote deliveries highlight the day including well-renowned experts, Dr. Gordon Freeman, Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School addressing new checkpoints and biomarkers, followed by Dr. Michael A. Curran, Associate Professor of Immunology, MD Anderson Cancer Center, The University of Texas describing the impact of hypoxia on tumor immunity and the approaches for reducing tumor hypoxia.
"The foundational role of immuno-oncology in current cancer therapy has been built on antibodies which block the "checkpoint" switches engaged by tumors to locally silence the T cells seeking to eradicate them," said Dr. Michael Curran, Associate Professor of Immunology, MD Anderson Cancer Center, University of Texas. "While these drugs have been transformational for patients with more immune exposed cancers such as melanoma and lung cancer, the majority of patients overall still derive little benefit from immunotherapy due to a lack of pre-existing immune infiltration of their cancers. In the Labroots Immuno-Oncology Virtual Event, you will see how critical metabolic checkpoints act to orchestrate these immune "cold" and immunotherapy resistant tumor microenvironments, and how interventions which have the potential to normalize the metabolic environment of these cancers can re-sensitize them to immune infiltration and, ultimately, elimination."
Greg Cruikshank, Chief Executive Officer at Labroots said, "We are delighted to host and produce this event for its second consecutive year to showcase future directions for innovative research and help move the field of cancer immunology and immunotherapy forward. As one of the most promising areas of cancer research, coupled with bringing together prominent industry and academic speakers under one roof to share insights and accelerate the discovery to fight cancer, Labroots is committed to drive breakthroughs in this field via our recognized platform."
Produced on Labroots' robust platform while connecting across all desktop and mobile devices, the interactive environment encompasses a lobby, auditorium featuring live chatting during keynote, and sponsored sessions, poster hall, exhibit hall (driving innovations and highlighting the latest array of products and technologies), and networking lounge allowing an enriched learning experience for all participants. As an approved provider of continuing education programs in the clinical laboratory sciences by the ASCLS P.A.C.E. Program, Labroots offers participants the opportunity to earn 1 Continuing Education Credit per presentation for a maximum of 30 credits.
