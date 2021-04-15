YORBA LINDA, Calif., Apr. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Labroots, the leading scientific social networking website offering premier, interactive virtual events and webinars, continues to deliver on its commitment to empower the scientific community with cutting-edge research and expanded knowledge in genetics and genomics, molecular diagnostics and precision medicine. Revealing enhanced efficiencies in healthcare delivery and improvement in human health, Genetics Virtual Week hosted on April 20-22, offers a virtual stage to gather visionaries across the world.
Genomic technologies and molecular diagnostics have empowered the direction of precision medicine and are all drivers for a healthcare revolution. Genetics Virtual Week 2020 will provide a comprehensive educational program for leading industry and academia institutions to share their revolutionary insights, applications, and technologies to an audience of clinicians, top scientists, research scholars, bioinformaticians, physicians, medical and lab professionals in the pharma and biotech fields.
Event participants will learn first-hand about the emerging developments, innovative discovery, and therapeutics across a broad spectrum of well renowned speakers discussing the latest tools and clinical advances for substantial improvements in the future of medicine and healthcare. Core sessions include:
- Advancement in Genomic Technologies (Genome Editing, Single Cell Genomics, Spatial Genomics
- Sex, Epigenetics, Aging, and Disease
- New Approaches in the Genetics of Disease
- Long-read Sequencing
- Emerging Technologies and Methodologies in Molecular Diagnostics
- Infectious Disease Diagnostics – COVID-19 Testing
- Liquid Biopsies (Cancer Monitoring and Screening)
- Precision Medicine in Clinical Practice
- The Role of Technology in Precision Medicine
The first day of the conference offers over 20 presentations by key leaders focused on Genomics, including a stellar keynote delivery titled, 'A structural variation map of 945 Han Chinese individuals using long-read sequencing data' shared by Dr. Fritz Sedlazeck, Human Genome Sequencing Centre, Baylor College of Medicine exploring approaches and sequencing technologies to scale up the study of long read genomes. Over a dozen talks round out day two with an emphasis on Molecular Diagnostics, while kicking off with an informative keynote presentation discussing the pros and cons of using a PCR-based variant detection method vs. sequencing and the primary goal of COVID genome sequencing, by Dr. Jon Laurent, Director, Pandemic Response Labs. Following, a panel presentation with Eric Allen, Director, Bioinformatics, and Michael Oberholzer, Associate Director, Infectious Disease & Microbiology at Illumina, to explain the genomic variability of SARS-Cov-2 and the relevance for virus epidemiology, diagnostics, and vaccines; and the unique role of next-generation sequencing in the COVID-19 response. Closing the event, day three brings over eight thought-provoking lectures related to Precision Medicine, including another prominent keynote speaker, Dr. Howard McLeod, Medical Director, Precision Medicine, Geriatric Oncology Consortium; Professor of Pharmacy, University of South Florida Taneja College of Pharmacy, educating the audience on the impact of pharmacogenomics on a patient's risk and the challenges in implementing pharmacogenomics from research to practice. "Both wellness and disease management have come into focus, with an individual's genetic variation emerging as a practical way to advance care," said Dr. McLeod, Medical Director, Precision Medicine, at the Geriatric Oncology Consortium. "This session on the Labroots platform will show how 'cutting-edge' is becoming 'routine' for many clinical areas".
Be sure to view the full multi-day agenda with an extraordinary lineup of additional presentations spanning Genomics, Molecular Diagnostics and Precision Medicine topics.
"Genetics Virtual Week is the one of the most noteworthy conferences in the year; a transformative three-day umbrella where global leaders convene and connect while immersing themselves in valuable content to make a major impact in healthcare delivery and the treatment of disease today," said Greg Cruikshank, Chief Executive Officer of Labroots. "We're delighted to produce a jam-packed schedule of distinguished keynotes, featured speakers, and collaborative panels sharing unique insights and bringing their groundbreaking research to the forefront today and in the future."
Produced on Labroots' robust platform while connecting across all desktop and mobile devices, the interactive environment is equipped with a lobby, auditorium, expansive poster and exhibit halls (to drive innovations and highlight products and technologies), and networking lounge offering attendees a complete experience to gain knowledge to lead change in their own team and organization. By participating, you can earn 1 Continuing Education credit per presentation for a maximum of 50 credits; the event will also provide CEU's for Genetic Counselors.
To register for the event, click here. Participants can use the official event hashtag #LRgenetics to join the conversation and stay up to date on the latest event information.
About Labroots
Labroots is the leading scientific social networking website, and primary source for scientific trending news and premier educational virtual events and webinars and more. Contributing to the advancement of science through content sharing capabilities, Labroots is a powerful advocate in amplifying global networks and communities. Founded in 2008, Labroots emphasizes digital innovation in scientific collaboration and learning. Offering more than articles and webcasts that go beyond the mundane and explore the latest discoveries in the world of science, Labroots users can stay atop their field by gaining continuing education credits from a wide range of topics through their participation in the webinars and virtual events.
Media Contact
Lynn Brainard, Labroots, 714-771-4397, lynn.brainard@labroots.com
SOURCE Labroots