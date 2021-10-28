YORBA LINDA, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Labroots, the leading scientific social networking website, offering premier, interactive virtual events and webinars, today announced its 2nd annual, Opioid Crisis virtual event to be held on November 3rd, 2021. Free to attend, this educational forum promises to bring together thousands of academia, research scholars, clinicians, and healthcare and behavioral professionals to gain a better understanding and shift the culture around substance use and addiction and learn more about prevention and recovery.
The nation is amid an unprecedented opioid epidemic. Prevention and access to treatment for opioid addiction and overdose reversal medications, and better care for individuals with behavioral health while expanding access in the health system remain key components in fighting this crisis. Additionally, research indicates rates of addiction and opioid misuse have increased especially because of COVID-related isolation. To combat this growing crisis, education is critical to address any misconceptions and reduce stigma, and throughout this one-day agenda you'll hear from prominent speakers on topics including, medications for opioid use, informatics and opioid stewardship, stigma surrounding opioid use disease, and health system delivery of opioid use disease treatment.
Kicking off the day, a stellar keynote delivery presented by Dr. Jennifer Sharpe Potter, Vice President for Research and Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, University of Texas Health Science Center, will identify the ongoing challenges with care delivery for opioid use disorder treatment and how technology and telehealth helps to overcome barriers to access to evidence-based treatment in underserved areas. "Our goal is advancing treatment models that provide treatment on-demand," commented Jennifer Sharpe Potter, PhD, Vice President for Research at UTHSA. "When someone is ready to seek treatment, that help must be available as close to immediate as possible. And, the treatment offered must be high-quality, evidence-based, and affordable. Treatment works, and everyone is deserving of care, when they want it."
The complete line up will explore advanced concepts in opioid stewardship, explain current limitations of marketing FDA-approved therapies for the treatment of opioid use disorder, identify advantages of potential new formulations of already FDA-approved therapies, review the opioid epidemic, including base knowledge of what opioids are, use of non-stigmatizing language, and an evidence-based treatment overview. Moreover, risk factors for opioid-induced respiratory depression will be identified and participants will learn how to effectively recognize and respond to a breathing emergency using the antidote naloxone, and a forensic toxicologists perspective will be shared and how they can collaborate with public health and law enforcement agencies in identifying and interpreting opioid concentrations in forensic casework. Rounding out the day, a presentation will cover the definition and epidemiology of stimulant use disorder in the context of co-opioid use and the advancements in pharmacotherapies that can be brought into practice.
Produced on Labroots' robust platform with the capability to connect across all desktop and mobile devices, the interactive environment encompasses a lobby equipped with a leaderboard and gamification, an auditorium featuring live-streaming video webcasts, poster hall to explore data and engage in live chat conversations, and a networking lounge featuring a coffee corner.
As an approved provider of continuing education programs in the clinical laboratory sciences by the ASCLS P.A.C.E. Program, Labroots offers the opportunity to earn 1 Continuing Education credit per presentation for a maximum of 14 credits.
To register for the event, click here and use #LRopioids to follow the conversation online!
