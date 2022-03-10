WESTBURY, N.Y., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The complimentary learning experience will be held on March 24, 2022.
Aimed at helping pharmaceutical and biotech companies maintain a competitive advantage as they navigate the combination products space, the two-hour webinar will be hosted by Lachman Vice President and FDA compliance expert Ricki A. Chase. Topics covered will include:
- Responsibilities for design control
- When and how to use platform providers
- Manufacturing through CMO partnerships
- The myriad of distribution channels and challenges
- Regulatory compliance expectations
"Managing relationships across an increasingly complex global supply chain has posed a significant challenge for many, particularly when it comes to bringing new combination products and technologies to market," said Ms. Chase. "This webinar is designed to help manufacturers think about their products in a new way as they consider both the drug and the device—from design and development through manufacturing and distribution."
Participants can choose from one of two sessions:
- March 24, 11:30AM – 1:30PM EST
- March 24, 7:00PM – 9:00PM EST
Click here: (https://www.lachmanconsultants.com/2022/03/combination-products-managing-complex-supplier-relationships/) for more information or to register for the free event.
ABOUT LACHMAN CONSULTANTS
Founded in 1978, Lachman Consultants Services Inc. maintains three practice groups: Compliance, Regulatory Affairs, and Science and Technology. Each practice offers industry-leading experience and expertise in its area of focus. Lachman Consultants serves emerging-to-enterprise organizations on a worldwide basis in the Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Biologics, Device, and Related Life Science Industries. Lachman Consultants delivers highly effective and proven solutions that include FDA-Related Services, Audits, Quality Assurance & Controls, Scientific and Technical Assistance, Systems Evaluation, and Training, which have shown to consistently exceed client requirements and expectations.
