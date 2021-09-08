PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LactaLogics, a company focused on human milk-based nutrition for premature infants, announced the appointment of human milk veteran Victoria Niklas, M.D. to its Board of Directors.
Dr. Niklas currently serves as Vice President of Plasma-Derived Therapies at Takeda Pharmaceuticals and brings an extensive background to the LactaLogics Board, including past service as Chief Medical and Scientific Officer of Prolacta Bioscience, Director of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and Newborn Medicine at Olive View-UCLA Medical Center, and Chief of Neonatal Medicine at Nemours Children's Health System.
She has more than 30 years of experience as a global biotechnology executive and strategy advisor in the clinical and research life sciences and pharmaceutical industries. With a clinical background as a neonatologist, her focus is to improve the care and well-being of patients through scientific research, medical discovery, and new product innovation targeting unmet needs in health care.
"It's an honor to welcome Dr. Niklas to our Board of Directors. She has spent her career dedicated to infant health and brings extensive experience in the role of breast milk, human milk nutrition, clinical study oversight, and clinical care," said Chelly Snow, Co-Founder and Chief Operations Officer of LactaLogics. "Dr. Niklas embodies what it means to be purpose-driven. Her leadership will be essential to help LactaLogics bring in the next generation of human milk-based products."
"Human milk and its role in protecting newborns from life-threatening diseases has always been a passion of mine," said Dr. Niklas. "LactaLogics is bringing much-needed innovation to the field of neonatal nutrition and I'm excited to help guide what's next in human milk-based science and research."
About LactaLogics
LactaLogics is on a mission to improve the lives of the world's smallest, most vulnerable patients. Dedicated to purpose-driven, transparent, and collaborative practices, they combine innovative technology and holistic donor care so all premature infants can have access to an exclusive human milk diet. LactaLogics is a majority woman-owned company located in Port Saint Lucie, FL.
