Together with other industry leaders, LactaLogics will help drive research, education, and advocacy for premature and medically vulnerable infants who are at risk of this deadly disease.

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LactaLogics announced its commitment to the NEC Society, a non-profit dedicated to creating a world without NEC. Serving as a 2022 Champion, LactaLogics will help drive research, education, and advocacy, working to better understand, prevent, and treat this devastating neonatal intestinal disease.

NEC affects vulnerable infants during their first weeks and months of life. This condition causes inflammation of the intestinal tissue, leaving some premature and medically vulnerable infants with an injured bowel. Infants with NEC are at higher risk of mortality and survivors often face life-long health complications.

"We believe that a world without NEC is not only possible, but something we actively work towards," shared Chelly Snow, co-founder and COO of LactaLogics. "We are honored to support the NEC Society, along with other industry leaders and organizations, as we come together to improve outcomes for our most vulnerable infants."

"The NEC Society is grateful to LactaLogics for becoming a 2022 Champion for a world without necrotizing enterocolitis," said Jennifer Canvasser, founder and Executive Director of the NEC Society. "The NEC Society works tirelessly to advance NEC research, education, and advocacy. By believing in our vision, LactaLogics is helping us expand our community and accelerate the pace of our movement."

To learn about the NEC Society and its mission, visit http://www.necsociety.org. To learn more about how LactaLogics is combining innovation and holistic donor care to revolutionize human milk processing, visit http://www.lactalogics.com.

About LactaLogics

LactaLogics is on a mission to improve the lives of the world's smallest, most vulnerable patients. Dedicated to purpose-driven, transparent, and collaborative practices, they combine innovative technology and holistic donor care so all premature infants can have access to an exclusive human milk diet. LactaLogics is located in Port Saint Lucie, FL.

