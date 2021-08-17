PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LactaLogics, a company focused on human milk-based nutrition for premature infants, has announced the members of their new Clinical & Scientific Advisory Board. Comprising the nation's leading researchers and physicians in improving the health of premature infants, the new board will be instrumental in guiding innovative human milk products to improve outcomes.
"As we continue to move towards creating a reliable, safe, and abundant source of human milk, we must maintain our focus on the ideal protein, calories, fat, and mineral fortification amounts to support developmental outcomes," said Glenn Snow, LactaLogics CEO and Co-Founder. "We have long-held the belief that our formulations should be optimized by doctors, researchers, and nutritionists, not companies. The creation of our Clinical & Scientific Advisory Board will ensure we're focusing on the health and safety of premature babies."
The four-member board chaired by Bruce German, Ph.D. brings extensive experience with specialties in human milk research, neonatal nutrition, improvement of neonatal outcomes, milk protein digestion, gastrointestinal development, and NEC (necrotizing enterocolitis) - the leading cause of morbidity and mortality in the neonatal intensive care unit.
"Our focus is on outcomes," shared Dr. German. "Human milk is a building science as there is still so much we don't know. Premature infants' needs are unique and the Clinical & Scientific Advisory Board's philosophy must be centered around babies and mothers."
The members include:
- Bruce German, Ph.D., Distinguished Professor and Food Chemist, Food Science and Technology Director, Foods For Health Institute at UC Davis
- Dr. Camilia R. Martin, Division of Newborn Medicine Associate Professor of Pediatrics, Harvard Medical School
- Dr. Steven McElroy, Professor of Pediatrics and Chief of Neonatology, UC Davis Children's Hospital
- David Dallas, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Oregon State University, College of Public Health and Human Sciences
"The varied clinical background of our Clinical & Scientific Advisory Board will be critical in developing a new standard in human milk nutrition," added Snow. "We're excited to move forward in helping premature infants thrive."
NICUs wanting to upgrade their nutritional offerings can contact LactaLogics at http://www.lactalogics.com.
About LactaLogics
LactaLogics is on a mission to improve the lives of the world's smallest, most vulnerable patients. Dedicated to purpose-driven, transparent, and collaborative practices, they combine innovative technology and holistic donor care so all premature infants can have access to an exclusive human milk diet. LactaLogics is a majority woman-owned company located in Port Saint Lucie, FL.
Media Contact
Jackie Martin, LactaLogics, +1 925-297-7967, jackie.martin@branchstrategy.com
SOURCE LactaLogics