ORLANDO, Fla., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lake Nona has collaborated with Microsoft Research to provide a virtual version of its prestigious Lake Nona Impact Forum, which annually convenes global thought leaders in health, wellbeing, business, academia, and technology to discuss the future of health. On Thursday, April 22 from 11 a.m. – 1:45 p.m. EST, the first-ever virtual event will feature in-depth conversations covering The Future of Humanity, Innovations for Health Equity, The Digital Divide, Mental Wellbeing, Innovation During the Pandemic, and The Global FDA Collaborative. Complimentary registration is available here.
"As a result of the pandemic, and the political and social changes that we witnessed in 2020, new thinking about health and wellbeing is needed now more than ever to ensure that innovation is accessible to all," explained the 17th Surgeon General of the United States and Impact Forum Advisory Board Co-Chair Richard Carmona. "This virtual version of the Impact Forum, open to a truly global audience for the first time, represents our hope that open, fierce conversations about the underlying issues related to health, wellness, and technology will inspire new ways of thinking about how a better of future of health can be equitable for all."
Speakers at the Impact Forum's virtual event include Verizon Communications Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Hans Vestberg, 21st Commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Margaret Hamburg, Moderna Co-Founder and Chairperson Noubar Afeyan, Morehouse School of Medicine President and Dean Valerie Montgomery-Rice, National Institute of Health Director Francis Collins, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health Dean of Faculty Michelle Williams, KPMG Principal and Chief Economist Constance Hunter, Microsoft Research and Incubations Corporate Vice President Peter Lee, Executive Director European Medicines Agency Emer Cooke, and One Mind Co-Founder and Chairman Garen Staglin along with returning speakers renowned soprano Renée Fleming, Bank of America Chairman and CEO Brian Moynihan, Fortune President and CEO Alan Murray, and Dr. Deepak Chopra. These speakers will be joined by some of the nation's foremost health and wellbeing experts and specialists for collaborative conversations that impact individuals, companies, communities, and governments across the world.
"We're honored to support the 2021 Lake Nona Impact Forum, using our digital platform to convene this inspiring community of global thought leaders," said Senior Vice President of Microsoft Health and Impact Forum Advisory Board Member James Weinstein.
"We're pleased to present the same extraordinary caliber of our in-person event in a digital format where the entire world has the opportunity to engage and participate with us," said Lake Nona Institute Executive Director and Impact Forum Co-Founder Gloria Caulfield. "Thanks to our colleagues at Microsoft, everyone has an opportunity to hear thought-provoking conversations from the business leaders, prolific entrepreneurs, tech titans, academics, musical artists, and public health authorities who are changing the way we think about health and wellbeing."
Located in Orlando, Florida, the 17-square-mile Lake Nona community is one of the fastest-growing in the country that epitomizes the whole continuum of wellbeing thanks to purposeful planning, a robust health and human performance ecosystem, miles of trails, intertwined parks and gathering spots, and a vibrant community art program. Home to some of the most prestigious corporations, including KPMG, the U.S. Tennis Association National Campus, Johnson & Johnson Human Performance Institute, and Verizon 5G Innovation Hub, Lake Nona is a living lab where the latest technologies and innovative solutions are tested in a real-world environment.
The virtual edition of the Lake Nona Impact Forum will be in addition to an invite-only, in-person event with 300 luminaries planned for Nov. 3 – 5, 2021 in Lake Nona. The Lake Nona Impact Forum is hosted by the Lake Nona Institute – a nonprofit, community-focused organization that leads Lake Nona's wellbeing initiatives. In addition to the Impact Forum, the Institute's current projects include a longitudinal study known as the Lake Nona Life Project and a prototype healthy and smart home known as WHIT.
The 2021 virtual Lake Nona Impact Forum content partners include The Chopra Foundation, Fortune, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Verizon, One Mind, and KPMG.
To learn more about the Lake Nona Impact Forum, visit http://www.LakeNonaImpactForum.org. Follow along with the Impact Forum on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. You can also join the conversation online using the hashtag #LNIF21.
About Lake Nona:
Located in Orlando, Fla., Lake Nona is one of the fastest-growing master-planned communities in America developed by Tavistock Development Company. Known for thoughtfully designed neighborhoods, top-rated education facilities, business and research clusters, retail and entertainment centers, and diverse workspaces, Lake Nona encompasses the best Central Florida has to offer. Lake Nona sets the foundation for a collaborative relationship between the people who live, work, and visit there by prioritizing forward-thinking technology, strategic partnerships, education, and wellbeing. For more information, visit http://www.lakenona.com.
Media Contact
Karlee Kunkle, Lake Nona, 407-457-9383, karlee.kunkle@tavistock.com
SOURCE Lake Nona