Outdoor advertising company using its national digital out of home network to honor and recognize hardworking nurses and their sacrifices over the past two years
BATON ROUGE, La., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In celebration of this year's National Nurses Week, beginning May 6th, Lamar Advertising is activating its Digital Out of Home network to honor and recognize nurses across the country. Beginning today, Lamar is inviting those who would like to honor a nurse on a Lamar billboard to submit a nomination through the company's website at LamarLovesNurses.com. Throughout Nurses Week, names and images will be displayed on Lamar digital billboards in and around the nurse's geographic region.
National Nurses Week honors the contributions and sacrifices of nurses, reminding all to appreciate medical professionals.
"An important byproduct of the pandemic has been a renewed appreciation for all that nurses and healthcare workers do to keep us healthy and safe," said Sean Reilly, CEO of Lamar Advertising Company. "In keeping with our tradition of using our billboard network to honor exemplary individuals, we are excited to recognize all of the hardworking nurses who have endured so much in the last two years."
Submissions can be made until April 22nd by visiting LamarLovesNurses.com. Lamar will begin showcasing nurses on its digital billboards on May 6th in conjunction with National Nurses Day.
About Lamar Advertising Company
Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in the world, with over 351,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 3,900 displays. Please feel free to explore our website http://www.lamar.com or contact us at hello@lamar.com for additional information.
Media Contact
Allie McAlpin, Lamar Advertising, 1 (225) 926-1000, amcalpin@lamar.com
Greg Kalish, GKC for Lamar, 5166653292, gkalish@gkcomms.com
SOURCE Lamar Advertising