IRVINE, Calif., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, today announced data published in the Journal of Periodontology from a clinical trial conducted at The McGuire Institute™. Designed to meet the stringent American Association of Periodontology Best Evidence Consensus (BEC) standards, this first-of-its-kind study compared BIOLASE's REPAIR® Perio protocol to the traditional Minimally Invasive Surgical Technique (MIST) treatment of moderate to severe generalized periodontitis.
The study found that the REPAIR Perio protocol had shorter procedure times than open flap procedures, as well as less bruising, swelling, and post-operative bleeding, demonstrating that REPAIR is as effective as open flap procedures in clinical parameters, such as pocket depth and attachment level, but with significantly better patient-reported outcomes.
"With 65 million Americans suffering from periodontitis, the findings from this study are significant in determining the best course of treatment for these patients," said Todd Norbe, president and CEO of BIOLASE. "The study unequivocally confirms that patient-reported outcomes were significantly better after laser procedures. Using laser technology, periodontitis can now be treated – with less pain and greater patient acceptance – by both periodontists and general dentists alike. Studies continue to suggest that periodontal health is essential for overall health, as related to susceptibility to infection, including COVID-19 infections."
BIOLASE believes this landmark study is the first controlled, multi-centered, blinded study on lasers in managing moderate to severe periodontitis. 54 patients were enrolled at five different sites, with six experienced periodontists. It is also the only laser study in managing periodontitis designed to meet the stringent American Association of Periodontology BEC standards. To view the study results, visit https://aap.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1002/JPER.20-0028.
The REPAIR Perio protocol utilizes Waterlase® laser technology to provide safe, minimally invasive, effective laser treatment for periodontal disease. To learn more about the Waterlase® technology used in the study, visit www.biolase.com.
The McGuire Institute is a not-for-profit organization with a unique vision for advancing the practice of dentistry through clinically-relevant research.
