- The PREDICT Studies reveal multiple factors ranging from gut microbes, blood sugar, fat and insulin levels to exercise and sleep impact an individual's ability to achieve optimal metabolic health. - Even identical twins respond differently to the same food; identical twins share only a third of their gut microbes. - This ongoing study has shown that dietary inflammation varies up to ten fold in healthy adults. - Results point to the need for personalized eating plans to sustainably combat weight and health challenges, setting the stage for artificial intelligence (AI) to help people manage their health by choosing foods that work optimally with their biology. - ZOE, the sponsor of the study, is launching a test kit using this science to help people achieve their healthiest weight, by profiling their unique gut microbes and inflammation after meals and using AI to create a personalized eating plan.