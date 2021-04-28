SANDWICH, Mass., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lane Oral Surgery offers full mouth dental implants in Sandwich, MA to provide a reliable tooth replacement solution to those with missing teeth. With more than 35 years of experience, oral surgeon Dr. William F. Lane has helped thousands of patients suffering from the consequences of tooth loss with full mouth dental implants in Sandwich, MA, including many challenging cases referred by area dentists. His son, Dr. William M. Lane now joins the practice to help provide industry leading dental implants to Sandwich, MA and Plymouth, MA.
When making the decision to get full arch dental implants to replace missing teeth, it is important to choose a doctor with years of training, a solid medical background, and surgical expertise. This is the level of skill and experience required to become an oral surgeon.
At Lane Oral Surgery, not only can patients receive dental implant treatment from a highly tenured oral surgeon, but Dr. William F. Lane patented his own full mouth dental implant solution, SmileOn!™. The innovative SmileOn! solution enables patients with missing teeth in Sandwich, MA to restore their smile and oral health with a complete dental bridge supported by 6 to 8 dental implants, in just one visit.
"I knew he could do it, but I never thought he could do it in the same day. Since I had the SmileOn! procedure, my worries disappeared overnight. I can eat whatever I want and smile whenever I want. It totally changed my life," said Debbie, one of many grateful patients that benefited from Dr. Lane's groundbreaking SmileOn! full arch implants.
Failure to replace missing teeth is the leading cause of jaw bone loss. The empty sockets can cause teeth to shift, resulting in major issues with the bite. This can have a domino effect and cause unnatural tooth erosion, bacteria build-up, additional tooth loss, sensitivity, and pain related to temporomandibular joint dysfunction (TMJD). Missing teeth can also negatively impact a person's appearance and erode their self-confidence.
Full mouth dental implants are the only permanent tooth replacement for people with multiple missing or failing teeth. They function like natural teeth because the artificial titanium root is implanted and eventually fuses with the jaw bone. This permanent tooth replacement solution prevents the many problems associated with missing teeth while reducing the risk of decay and gum disease caused by bacteria accumulating on teeth exposed by empty spaces.
"It's immensely rewarding to see the significant increase in quality of life, self-esteem, and smile aesthetics in patients after they receive full mouth dental implants," said Dr. William F. Lane.
To learn more about life changing full mouth dental implants in Sandwich, MA or Plymouth, MA, visit http://www.laneoralsurgery.com or call 508-746-8700.
About the Experienced Oral Surgeons
Lane Oral Surgery offers oral and maxillofacial surgical care at their offices in Plymouth, MA and Sandwich, MA. Renowned oral surgeon, Dr. William F. Lane graduated from Harvard University, received his doctorate from Boston University, and completed his residency training in oral and maxillofacial surgery in a combined program at Boston University and Tufts University. Dr. Lane created the revolutionary SmileOn!™ same-day full mouth dental implant solution to help patients with missing teeth regain their smile, confidence, and normal dental function. His son and esteemed associate, Dr. William M. Lane completed his medical degree from Boston University School of Medicine before graduating Summa Cum Laude from Tufts University School of Dental Medicine with his Doctor of Dental Medicine degree. He then completed his oral and maxillofacial surgery residency program at Boston University/Boston Medical Center. Together they offer a comprehensive list of high-quality oral surgical care including bone grafting, wisdom teeth removal, full mouth reconstruction, and cosmetic surgical treatments. The entire team at Lane Oral Surgery is devoted to restoring and enhancing the natural beauty of smiles. To learn more about these oral surgeons or the services offered at Lane Oral Surgery, visit http://www.laneoralsurgery.com or call 508-746-8700 to schedule a consultation.
Media Contact
Ciara Boyce, Progressive Dental Marketing, 727-286-6211, ciara@progressivedental.com
SOURCE Lane Oral Surgery