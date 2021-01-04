- Lantern will evaluate and potentially develop ADC programs with novel patent protected linkers, drug payloads and conjugation processes from Califia that have demonstrated enhanced, highly targeted anti-tumor activity, creating new opportunities with Lantern's portfolio of DNA damage compounds - Lantern plans on evaluating and potentially launching additional programs with the ADC compounds and novel linker technologies in cancers where drug resistance is a key issue for both solid-tumors and blood-cancers and there is unmet patient need - Lantern believes that the agreement has the potential to add another key dimension to Lantern's focus on leveraging biological data and innovative platforms to accelerate cancer drug development