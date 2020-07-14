NEW YORK, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lantos Technologies, Inc., headquartered in Wilmington, MA, has developed and is marketing a game-changing 3D Ear Scanning System, which provides fast, highly accurate and minimally invasive mapping of the human ear canal. The company's scanners use patented 3D imaging technology that collects more than one million data points to make a digital map of the ear and takes precise, deep, and dynamic measurements with minimal invasion, enabling consumers to significantly enhance their experience with custom ear devices. The company is a private Delaware corporation formed in 2009.
The company's portfolio of products includes: (i) the 3D Ear Scanning System, (ii) LantosView, a software portal that provides scan management, a patient database, and order management for devices, and (iii) Storefront powered by Lantos, an e-commerce portal connecting patients, health partners, and device manufacturers.
Lantos offers an integrated platform, covering all aspects of a "mass customization" approach. The technology is unique, backed by extensive IP, and is FDA 510k cleared.
Rock Creek Advisors, LLC (www.rockcreekfa.com) is serving as Lantos' Financial Advisor and is selling the assets of Lantos Technologies, Inc., including all intellectual properties, patent portfolio, formulations, URLs and trademarks associated with its names and brands, all existing inventory, and the LantosView software platform (including image processing algorithms, cloud delivery and data storage, and consumer-facing StoreFront by Lantos platform). General Bid Deadline is September 8, 2020 at 5 p.m. (EDT).
Please contact Tim Peach (tpeach@rockcreekfa.com) or James Gansman (jgansman@rockcreekfa.com ) for additional information.