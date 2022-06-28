Ms. Bennett joins CREO as an accomplished business leader, bringing her 25+ years' experience and expertise in business leadership, transformation, and information technology in life sciences, Contract Research Organizations (CROs) and healthcare organizations with a focus on data strategy, governance, warehousing, modeling, integrations, and data analytics.
DURHAM, N.C., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CREO announced today that LaRae Bennett has joined the firm as Principal Consultant in its Analytics and Insight Creation practice. Ms. Bennett will provide data strategy, governance, warehousing, modeling, integration, and analytics expertise to CREO's life sciences and healthcare clients and will help further develop CREO solutions in these areas.
Ms. Bennett joins CREO as an accomplished business leader, bringing her 25+ years' experience and expertise in business leadership, transformation, and information technology in life sciences, Contract Research Organizations (CROs) and healthcare organizations with a focus on data strategy, governance, warehousing, modeling, integrations, and data analytics.
"I chose to join CREO because it allows me to apply my deep experience to help companies harness the power of data inside and outside of their organizations," said Ms. Bennett. "Agility is critical for growing organizations and extracting business insights from data so they can understand their customers, operational performance, and market conditions which are all critical to their future success."
"We are excited to welcome LaRae to the CREO team," said Mike Townley, president. "LaRae's deep experience in helping organizations maximize their data assets, and her experience as a practitioner, combined with an operational mindset, further helps CREO deliver increased value to our clients. In addition, she thrives on the challenges that come with technology and the use of data that enables business transformation."
Before joining the CREO team, Ms. Bennett led the Data & Analytics organization at Premier Research, a leading Contract Research Organization (CRO), where she was responsible for leading the team delivering clinical analytics to pharma and biotech clients. Prior to Premier Research, Ms. Bennett applied her expertise at companies such as Research Triangle Institute, ABB, Duke University Health Technologies, PPD, and Oracle. As a result, she brings an extensive background in data and data strategies, including social and economic, international development, hospital and health, manufacturing, consulting services, and clinical research.
