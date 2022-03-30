She dropped over 60lbs in 18 weeks.
LARGO, Fla., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "I was embarrassed all the time with low self-esteem and depression," said Katrina Odoms, 47, of Largo, FL. Her weight was 226 lbs when she started her Options Medical Weight Loss program. "I was tired all the time and shutting myself off from family and friends," she related.
Options Medical Weight Loss of St. Petersburg was able to structure a personalized program designed for Odoms. "We offer weight loss solutions rooted in science and developed by MDs. Each solution is scientifically proven and tailored to the individual needs and lifestyle of each patient," said Dr. Matthew Walker, the CEO of Options Medical Weight Loss.
"With the help of the awesome Options counselors who taught me to hold myself accountable, plus the delicious protein shakes, soups and bars, I was able to succeed! I'm eating healthier and working out consistently. My family is so proud and encourages me daily," stated Odoms.
"We use biomarkers and medical history to develop patient programs. Then we monitor each patient's journey, making adjustments along the way if necessary," said Walker.
"Sure, I've lost a ton of weight. But it's really more about what I've gained through this journey. My self-confidence is coming back and I have so much more energy. My kids are even picking up some of the healthy habits I've adopted," said Odoms.
"This is the best thing I have done for myself in a long time. I will tell everyone I know to definitely give Options a try. They've given me the tools of success and I plan to continue to use what I have learned!" exclaimed Odoms.
