MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lark Health, the leading digital care platform, today announced that it will make Lark Behavioral Health available at no cost through July 1st, 2020. The behavioral health coaching service is now available to all U.S-based health plans and employers to help members manage feelings of stress and anxiety through on-demand coaching.
As the country continues to deal with the effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19), recent data from the American Psychiatric Association revealed that 36 percent of Americans reported that the pandemic was having a serious impact on their mental health, while 59 percent of Americans reported that COVID-19 was having a significant effect on their day-to-day lives.
"At Lark, our mission has always been to provide 24/7, on-demand virtual coaching to help members get and stay healthy, both physically and mentally," said Julia Hu, CEO of Lark. "Especially at a time like this, we need to deliver holistic solutions to meet members where they are. Our goal is to help ease the mental health burden caused by the pandemic by offering on-demand coaching for stress and anxiety at no cost."
The Lark Behavioral Health framework was developed with cognitive behavioral therapy experts at Harvard and Stanford. The program provides 24/7 access to text-based coaching on stress and anxiety, as well as structured support with week-long missions and daily check-ins. Over the course of the program, members can receive education on specific stress and anxiety-related topics, are able to get coaching on how to deal with difficult moods and can participate in guided mindfulness exercises. The program combines the immediate attention of text message-based therapy with proven, long term behavior change modules. Members will also have access to up to date COVID-19 information in the program, including a version of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID-19 screening survey.
"The stress and anxiety of everyday life is consuming Americans, and we need solutions that can act quickly and efficiently," said Dr. Jason Paruthi, Medical Director of Lark. "We need to keep people at home as much as possible, and Lark Behavioral Health will provide Americans with the proven coaching they need to manage their stress and anxiety, right from their homes."
The behavioral health coaching platform will be offered at no cost through July 1st. For more information on providing no cost access to your members and employees, please contact COVID19@lark.com.
About Lark Health
Lark Health is the leading integrated digital care platform, using proven AI, expert coaching, and smart connected devices to deliver clinical health outcomes at scale. Lark uses cutting-edge conversational AI and connected health monitors to provide real-time, one-on-one counseling to help members make healthier choices, manage their conditions, and when necessary reach expert nurses and coaches to make changes to medication or handle a significant blood sugar event, for example. Lark's proven platform includes programs for Diabetes Management, Hypertension Management, Diabetes Prevention, and Behavioral Health which includes support for stress and anxiety as well as addiction. Lark works with some of the largest health plans and employers in the country to help members live healthier lives. Founded by CEO Julia Hu and CTO Jeff Zira in 2011, the company has won numerous awards including "Most Innovative Companies in the World" by Business Insider and "Most Promising Companies in Healthcare" by FierceHealthcare.