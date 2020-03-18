SANDY, Utah, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With an abundance of caution and in the best interest of our guests and team members, we are temporarily suspending regular business operations of all Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres locations effective immediately.
While there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres to date, after carefully reviewing the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and other health safety experts, we are proceeding with the temporary closure of all Megaplex Theatres locations in Utah and Nevada, effective immediately and continuing until further notice.
Other businesses located within Megaplex Theatres complexes, including Bon Bon Desserts, Cold Stone Creamery, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, ZAGG, or other business partners may also temporarily close.
"In our 20-year history, Megaplex Theatres has never experienced anything like this. The entire Megaplex Theatres team offers our sincere well wishes for all individuals and families affected by these unprecedented events," said Blake Andersen, Megaplex Theatres president. "We will work together to honor the guiding principles of our founder and the entire Larry H. Miller organization – to 'go about doing good' and, when the time is right, we'll be ready to once again provide our guests the best entertainment experience possible."
Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres will utilize existing benefits policies to continue to pay eligible full-time team members during this temporary business interruption and provide additional assistance for part-time team members negatively impacted by the temporary measure.
We will continue to monitor the ongoing situation and follow the advice and guidance of federal and state officials and health agencies.
Megaplex Theatres will work with guests who have pre-purchased tickets during the temporary suspension and provide full refunds. With the anticipated heavy call volume over the next several days we appreciate the continued patience of our guests as we diligently strive to respond to all inquiries.
Cancellation and Refund Information
MegaPass Membership Holders
Due to the required closure, all MegaPass memberships currently in active status will be granted a free billing cycle during the closure period. Members' renewal date will be extended and reflected on their MegaPass member profile.
Again, we appreciate your patience and consideration during this unprecedented time.
Megaplex Events
During the temporary closure of all Megaplex Theatres locations, guests will be refunded deposits for special events that were scheduled during the closure.
If your event is scheduled during the closure, you will automatically receive a refund within 30 days. You may contact your Megaplex Events manager for additional information or to reschedule your event to a future date.
*Due to the evolving nature of the current health situation, the Megaplex statement reflects policies and practices based on the best information available and may be adjusted as circumstances warrant.