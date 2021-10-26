NORTHBROOK, Ill., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Homethrive, the technology-enabled healthcare services company that reduces work, worry, and stress for family caregivers, their loved ones, and their employers, today announced its partnership with LaSalle Network, a national staffing, recruiting and culture firm. Through Homethrive, LaSalle Network employees get the support and guidance they need to confidently maneuver the aging, eldercare, and special needs journey.
"Continued investment in our employees' health and wellness benefits has always been a priority," said Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network. "As we surveyed and spoke with our employees about their needs and what can best support them as they support their families, Homethrive was the perfect fit. We're excited for this new partnership and equipping LaSallians with the best resources in the market."
While there is a growing need/demand for benefits to support caregivers, most employees do not have access to caregiving benefits. The Homethrive 2021 Employee Caregiving Survey found that the vast majority (84%) of respondents said they would be interested in a benefit that provides them with resources, guidance, or support for caregiving, but 79% of respondents either did not have access—or knowledge—of any benefits available that would support their caregiving responsibilities.
According to a report from Harvard Business School, the U.S. is in the midst of a caregiving crisis that has a significant impact on the country's economy. Without adequate support for employee caregivers, the crisis will worsen. An employer survey from earlier this year underscores the need to support caregivers: more than three quarters of those employer respondents indicated that caregiving will be an increasingly important issue over the next five years.
"Providing care for aging loved ones is stressful and distracting for employees," said Dave Jacobs, Co-CEO of Homethrive. "Without appropriate and adequate caregiving support, those responsibilities negatively impact workforce performance and our economy through mental health issues, turnover, and substantial productivity costs. We are excited for the opportunity to support LaSalle Network employees who are caring for aging loved ones."
About LaSalle Network
LaSalle Network is a national staffing, recruiting and culture firm with business units that specialize in accounting and finance, administrative, call center, healthcare revenue cycle, human resources, management resources, marketing, sales, supply chain, technology and executive search. Since inception in 1998, LaSalle has worked with thousands of clients and placed more than 80,000 candidates in temporary, temporary-to-permanent and permanent positions. LaSalle Network has been listed on Inc. Magazine's 500/5000 "Fastest-Growing Privately Held Companies in America" list for 12 years, Inc. Magazine's 2016 and 2018 "50 Best Workplaces," Forbes' 2018 and 2019 "America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms" list, Fortune's "Best Small & Medium Companies to Work For" and "Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services" for four years, and Crain's Chicago Business' "Best Places to Work" list for seven years. The firm has offices in downtown Chicago, Oak Brook and Schaumburg. For more information, please call 312-419-1700 or visit http://www.lasallenetwork.com.
About Homethrive
Homethrive is the technology-enabled healthcare services company that reduces work, worry, and stress for un-paid family caregivers, their loved ones, and their employers. Homethrive's family caregiving platform, Dari, uses custom algorithms and uniquely integrates its digital assistant for coaching, navigation, and resources with expert personal interaction and service coordination to help ease the difficult and stressful responsibility of supporting loved ones who are aging or have special needs. Family, or unpaid, caregivers and their loved ones get the support they need to confidently maneuver the aging, eldercare, and special needs journey. Dari is available nationally and offered as a benefit program through employers, affinity groups and insurance companies.
Homethrive was co-founded by Dave Jacobs and David Greenberg, who both personally struggled to navigate the process of caring for aging parents at home. As veteran healthcare professionals, they were surprised that finding the support and guidance they needed to care for their aging parents proved to be far more challenging than they anticipated. The company was launched in partnership with 7wireVentures after identifying the vast unmet need for a comprehensive solution to support caregiver's elder parents looking to age in place.
Media Contact
