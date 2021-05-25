PROVIDENCE, R.I., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Laser Research Optics has introduced a new list of first-quality laser optics resulting from OEM production overruns that come in a variety of specific wavelengths.
The Laser Research Overstock Parts List features first-quality optics from production overruns for medical, R & D, 9.3 µm, 10.6 µm, and 3 to 12 µm lasers including legacy types. Including over 400 variations of copper, fused silica, germanium, silicon, and Zinc Selenide optics, lenses and mirrors are available in 1.5" to 2.5" dia. sizes for a variety of lasers.
Providing from 30% to 40% savings off of list prices for custom ordering, parts in the Laser Research Overstock Parts List are delivered overnight to eliminate the wait for custom ordered parts. Optics for Coherent®, Mazak®, Mitsubishi®, Strippit®, and others are offered in many different materials.
The Laser Research Overstock Parts List is dynamic and includes quantities offered and prices; available at http://www.laserresearchoptics.net.
For more information contact:
Laser Research Optics
A Division of Meller Optics, Inc.
Scott Rouillard, Sales Mgr.
120 Corliss St.
Providence, RI 02904
(888) 239-5545 FAX (401) 331-4004
e-mail: scott@laserresearch.net
Media Contact
Scott Rouillard, Laser Research Optics, (888) 239-5545, scott@laserresearch.net
SOURCE Laser Research Optics