PROVIDENCE, R.I., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Laser Research Optics has introduced a new list of first-quality laser optics resulting from OEM production overruns that come in a variety of specific wavelengths.

The Laser Research Overstock Parts List features first-quality optics from production overruns for medical, R & D, 9.3 µm, 10.6 µm, and 3 to 12 µm lasers including legacy types. Including over 400 variations of copper, fused silica, germanium, silicon, and Zinc Selenide optics, lenses and mirrors are available in 1.5" to 2.5" dia. sizes for a variety of lasers.

Providing from 30% to 40% savings off of list prices for custom ordering, parts in the Laser Research Overstock Parts List are delivered overnight to eliminate the wait for custom ordered parts. Optics for Coherent®, Mazak®, Mitsubishi®, Strippit®, and others are offered in many different materials.

The Laser Research Overstock Parts List is dynamic and includes quantities offered and prices; available at http://www.laserresearchoptics.net.

For more information contact:

Laser Research Optics

A Division of Meller Optics, Inc.

Scott Rouillard, Sales Mgr.

120 Corliss St.

Providence, RI 02904

(888) 239-5545 FAX (401) 331-4004

e-mail: scott@laserresearch.net

http://www.laserresearch.net

Media Contact

Scott Rouillard, Laser Research Optics, (888) 239-5545, scott@laserresearch.net

 

SOURCE Laser Research Optics

