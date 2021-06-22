PROVIDENCE, R.I., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Laser Research Optics has introduced new custom manufactured zinc selenide (ZnSe) lenses, output couplers, and mirrors that are optimized at 1064 nm and feature 40-20 scratch-dig surface finishes.

Laser Research ZnSe Medical Laser Optics are optimized at 1064 nm for use with Nd:YAG lasers and are available as plano-convex and plane-parallel discs, output couplers, and mirrors. Manufactured to OEM specifications in 1/2" and 3/4" dia. sizes, these ZnSe optics feature 40-20 scratch-dig surface finishes (20-10 one face and parallel) and can be coated.

Furnished with dual-band and reflectance coatings up to 95% on each side, Laser Research ZnSe Medical Laser Optics are suitable for virtually all types of medical lasers. Flatness is held to 1/4th wave at HeNe and surface accuracy at 10.6 microns, with 3 arc-mins. maximum parallelism.

Laser Research ZnSe Medical Laser Optics for Nd:Yag lasers are priced according to configuration and quantity. Price quotations are available upon request.

For more information contact:

Laser Research Optics

A Division of Meller Optics, Inc.

Scott Rouillard, Sales Mgr.

120 Corliss St.

Providence, RI 02904

(888) 239-5545 FAX (401) 331-4004

e-mail: scott@laserresearch.net

http://www.laserresearch.net

Media Contact

Scott Rouillard, Laser Research Optics, (888) 239-5545, scott@laserresearch.net

 

SOURCE Laser Research Optics

