CHICAGO, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reports on patient handling hazard statistics outlined by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) based on data compiled by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). BLS data from 2014 indicates the rate of injuries caused by overexertion across all industries was 33 per 10,000 full-time workers. The rate for nursing home workers is three times the national average and the rate for hospital workers two times the national average. NIOSH indicates the greatest risk factor for overexertion among healthcare workers is manual patient lifting, moving, and repositioning. Ocean Tomo Transactions, LLC will auction a portfolio of four U.S. patents and three U.S. trademarks for safe patient handling, a no-lift-required lateral patient transfer system. The portfolio covers a motorized lateral transfer device (Magic Mover™) and a transfer/repositioning sheet (Magic Sheet™). The entire portfolio is available through the Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask™ Market, auction lot 140. This innovative technology enables efficient patient transfer while helping to avoid injury and discomfort to caregivers and patients.
Safe patient handling legislation has been passed in eleven states, including California, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, and Texas. This invention benefits healthcare workers and the companies that employ them. The Innovation Group Board of Managers reinforces this technology's importance and economic value, sharing "caregiver injuries due to lifting patients is rampant. We want to help caregivers and institutions transfer patients without lifting, helping mitigate Worker's Compensation claims."
View a video demonstration of the technology on the Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask market. To request bidder credentials or further information on this auction or other portfolios on the Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask™ Market, contact Olivia Becker at obecker@oceantomo.com or +1 747 277 9337.
