SHIRLEY, N.Y., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following last year's release of the fully redesigned Advantage BX™ software for their isokinetic systems, medical device manufacturer Biodex Medical Systems, Inc. has further improved the user experience with their latest enhancements. Simplifying test results for common, often costly, hamstring injuries, new simplified reports make it easier for clinicians to understand and communicate test protocols, and their impact on a return-to-play decision. From the easy-to-read reports to more streamlined functionality, the newest release aims to demystify the process of return-to-play testing and increase utilization by more clinical staff.
High incidence rate, slow healing, persistent symptoms, and a historically high rate of recurrence have made hamstring injuries a challenge for both athletes and the clinical team responsible for their recovery. For decades, Biodex isokinetic systems have supported research-based test protocols with objective measures of muscle strength shown to help reduce incidence of reinjury.
To facilitate easier communication to everyone involved in the return-to-play (RTP) decision – from the athlete to the referring physician – the return-to-play reports in the latest software release show clear pass/fail results of tests based on established targeted outcomes. By helping stakeholders see the value of objective testing and its impact on establishing readiness for returning to play, clinics may increase their physician referrals as well as elevate the patient experience.
The hamstring RTP reports are one of many updates issued with the latest release that improve usability for this complex but coveted piece of rehabilitation equipment. Other enhancements include linked protocols that seamlessly guide clinicians through rehab or testing sessions, a quick start function to easily repeat favorite activities, and improved data management for clinical research.
"Advantage BX software is all about an enhanced user experience with the Biodex System 4," says Ed Behan, Senior VP of the Physical Medicine Sales Division at Biodex. "We are very excited about the latest release because it not only closes the gap of certain features that were in the legacy software, but it does so with improved functionality and presentation of those features."
