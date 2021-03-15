LAS VEGAS, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Latin Hemp CBD Cannabis Conference is looking for speakers for the event to be held in San Jose, Costa Rica on August 4-6th 2021. Latin American companies involved in the CBD and hemp markets in their countries are especially encouraged to apply. Hemp CR Inc is organizing the conference.
The purpose of this conference is to provide education for the fast-growing Hemp, CBD and Cannabis Industries in Latin America, and to provide first-hand stories from people who have been leaders in these fields. With so many countries in Latin America that have passed or are in the process of passing Hemp, CBD or Medical Cannabis legislation, this conference will provide a much-needed source of information and advice.
"We have a great starting lineup of speakers, including: Andy Williams of Medicine Man Denver; Taiya Thompson of Crooked Cactus CBD; Morris Beegle and Elizabeth Knight of the NOCO Hemp Expo and Lorenzo Rolim of the Latin American Industrial Hemp Association. We're excited to build on this impressive list going forward," said Timothy Morales, CEO of Hemp CR Inc. "We are hoping that the Covid vaccines around the World will put a huge dent on the virus, so that travel and live conferences like the Latin Hemp CBD Cannabis Conference will be a success in August. Tickets and venue information for the conference will be announced on April 5th. This conference will have a limited number of in-person passes and we expect them to sell out early. Our last event, the Latin American Medical Cannabis Conference was a huge success."
If you are interested in speaking or sponsoring, please visit the Latin Hemp CBD Cannabis Conference website and apply. http://www.latinhempcbdcannabisconference.com
Hemp CR will be exhibiting at the NOCO Hemp Expo March 26-27th booth 318 A
About Hemp CR Inc
Hemp CR Inc has recently filed a Reg CF offering.
The company is accepting investments from non-accredited and accredited investors. We ask that you download, read and fully understand the risks in the Offering Statement at the Crowd Source Funded website below:
Crowd Source Funded is Registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and a member of a national securities association (FINRA).
https://crowdsourcefunded.com/offerings/19/cycles/19
For more information on Hemp CR Inc
Contact: Timothy Morales email info@hempcr.com website: http://www.hempcr.com
Media Contact
Timothy Morales, Hemp CR Inc, +1 (262) 374-9229, info@hempcr.com
SOURCE Hemp CR Inc