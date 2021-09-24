PHOENIX, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Manifest House today announced a crowdfunding campaign to open their first physical location, a wellness-focused luxury overnight rental designed for group retreats. Founder and CEO, Angelee Andorfer-Lopez has a vision to bring the heart and soul of her virtual community to more individuals through this in-person immersive experience. Angelee is partnering with IFundWomen for the raise, and the campaign was kicked off with a $10K pledge from Neutrogena. "Remarkable and qualified founders like Angelee Andorfer-Lopez had the opportunity to be recognized for their drive and commitment to making an impact in the wellness space, which led to her selection as a recipient," said Sarah Sommers, Co-Founder of IFundWomen and VP of Brand & Partnerships. "We are so proud of this program and recipients like Angelee, who are leveraging this capital to raise even more funds through crowdfunding."
"The mission of Manifest House is to create a welcoming space for all, where we weave rest and self-care into our lives and our children's lives from an early age," said Angelee Andorfer-Lopez, Founder and CEO at Manifest House. "There is still a stigma that exists around prioritizing our mental health, and I would like to see that shift, especially within the BIPOC community. We are excited to launch our new venture - a wellness-focused luxury space designed for groups to have a self-guided, private retreat at an accessible rate. Our property will be located in Phoenix, Arizona, and created with your wellbeing in mind - allowing you to rest, recharge and find your way back home to yourself."
The retreat space will focus on reducing the barriers to wellness in a holistic way, through:
Accessibility - Manifest House will be a luxury home turned wellness sanctuary that can be rented out for a completely private experience. Their model will allow them to keep operating costs to a minimum and extend savings to their guests.
A-la-carte Experiences - Manifest House will offer holistic wellness experiences (such as classes and workshops) as add-ons to the nightly rate so that you can take what you need and leave the rest.
Inclusivity - Manifest House is committed to serving the local community through offering day passes, scholarships, and championing representation by hiring diverse healers and instructors.
Since the launch of the virtual wellbeing space in September of 2020, Manifest House has hosted hundreds of online and in-person wellness events. Through their community-funded scholarship fund, Manifest House has awarded 10 women with a free 6-month membership. Past enterprise clients include WeWork, Starbucks, WeAllGrow Latina, and the Mujeristas network. Manifest House was the official wellness partner of the LTX Quest 2021 virtual conference that brought together 4,000+ Latinx professionals.
About Manifest House:
Manifest House is a virtual wellbeing membership offering live-stream healing events, workplace wellness, and a community for BIPOC women and allies. Members receive a monthly abundance including yoga classes, guided meditations, workshops, discussion circles, and more. Guided by the belief that wellness is a birthright, they operate on a community-funded model and have scholarships available to those in our community needing financial support.
To learn more or help fund the space, check out the crowdfunding page at https://tinyurl.com/43hkr5bj.
