MIAMI, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carolina Veira, National Director of Partnerships, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) for CareMax, Inc., a technology-enabled provider of value-based primary care to seniors, was one of 100 Latinas to join the prestigious Latino Leaders Magazine's 100 Latinas 2022, honoring Hispanic Women in leadership roles.
Veira joins other inspirational leaders such as Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor and We Are All Human founder Claudia Romo Edelman. The magazine describes their 2022 list as a "compilation of trailblazing women in their areas of expertise" and shares their stories in this special edition.
Veira was very honored to find herself on this list and is aware the award takes on a significant and thoughtful meaning.
"I feel those recognized in this list are carrying others on their shoulders, so to speak," she explained. "They're opening doors. They're elevating others around them. I constantly ask myself, 'how do I make it possible for other women and particularly other minorities— women and people of color— to get to the point where they're also recognized? Which initiatives, partners and sponsors can help me advance this important agenda?' I want to bring women and others with me, so they are also recognized for their initiatives, purpose, and work."
In her charitable work and with CareMax, Veira always finds ways to elevate those around her. She is the proud leader of The Hispanic Star Miami Hub, where she steers initiatives that benefit the underserved communities of South Florida. She serves as a board member for Deliver the Dream where she works to advance health equity for families facing health and mental challenges, and has made it a priority to support women entrepreneurs and small business owners with education and mentoring by volunteering with Brooklyn2Bogota and similar organizations.
"With CareMax, I develop initiatives where I highlight the women and minorities who work there and programs advancing the agenda of health equity for underrepresented communities," she said. "I have the honor and quite interesting opportunity to impact them directly because of the people we serve through our delivery of health services, emotional support, food, and additional essential resources."
Latino Leaders Magazine Managing Editor Andrea Piña was impressed with this year's inductees.
"Reading the inspiring stories of such amazing women, such as Carolina Veira, has been a true honor," she said. "I personally believe the Latina force in the US is unique and will continue to grow in strength and relevance."
About Carolina Veira:
Carolina is an award-winning executive, inclusive and authentic leader, and financial and Diversity and Inclusion strategist, with a passion for the advancement and empowerment of Hispanics, women, and people of color. She is an advocate for mental health, upward mobility, social impact, and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Carolina is the leader of The Hispanic Star Miami hub and serves as a Board Director of Deliver the Dream, and the YV Foundation. She is a contributing author to "Hispanic Stars Rising: The New Face of Power," "Today's Inspired Latina, Volume IX" and "Today's Inspired Leader, Volume III."
Carolina hosts "¡HABLEMOS! Podcast" where she has conversations with talented humans who are leading with heart and passion. She presents talks about inclusion, leadership, and purpose as business drivers and powerful ways to elevate our community. These conversations are shared through video, podcasts, and on her website.
Carolina earned a double Bachelor of Science in Business and Accounting and an MBA from D'Youville University. She currently attends Georgetown University, Walsh School of Foreign Service, where she is pursuing a Master's in International Business and Policy. Carolina is an Ecuadorian-American currently residing in Miami. She speaks 3 languages, enjoys tennis, and roots for the Buffalo Bills.
About CareMax
CareMax is a technology-enabled care platform providing value-based care and chronic disease management to seniors. CareMax operates medical centers that offer a comprehensive suite of healthcare and social services, and a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians across the United States. Learn more at http://www.caremax.com.
About Latino Leaders Magazine:
Latino Leaders Magazine is the mission of brothers and founders, Raul and Jorge Ferraez, two Mexican businessmen. The mission of Latino Leaders Magazine is the following: Connecting Leaders and Inspiring the Future. Satisfying this claim is the goal of the international staff of Latino Leaders Magazine. By promoting and publishing stories of Latino success, Latino Leaders Magazine strives to showcase stories, other than those often seen in the mainstream media. At the same time, it demonstrates the influence Latinos maintain in this country. For more than a decade, Latino Leaders Magazine has featured the top Latinos in the United States, including politicians, sports stars, business owners, and other relevant and successful leaders.
