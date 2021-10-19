WASHINGTON and LONDON, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sorcero, the leader in medical and technical Language Intelligence (LI), and MEDiSTRAVA, the global medical division of Huntsworth, today announced the launch of Intelligent Literature Monitoring (ILM), a scalable platform that enables life science enterprises to extract actionable insights from an expansive number of sources in a centralized location. The key benefits of ILM include:
- Accelerated Actionable Insights: ILM increases productivity by 1,000% (10X), enabling you to quickly process content and uncover valuable insights.
- Centralization of Large Volumes of Content: The platform can pull content from 20+ sources and data types, including 39+ million abstracts and 7.2 million full-text articles, into one central location, enabling deeper analysis and understanding.
- Improved Accuracy and Confidence: With 100% sensitivity and 95% specificity, ILM identifies all of the most relevant content with greater accuracy and consistency than the human baseline of 92%.
As the annual volume of scientific literature continues to increase exponentially—with some 2,000,000 articles published across 30,000 peer-reviewed journals a year—subject-matter experts (SMEs) at life science enterprises face the herculean task of analyzing massive amounts of medical content to find the passages relevant to their products. Sorcero augments the workflow to deliver improved results compared to that of the direct manual processing by M.D. and Ph.D. experts alone. Unlike existing AI solutions, ILM combines the strength of the most powerful language models with the accuracy of life science industry ontologies to deliver the next generation of advanced analytics for medical and technical content.
"Powered by Language Intelligence, Sorcero's platform streamlines scientific literature analysis for subject matter experts so they can spend more time on higher-value tasks," said Dipanwita Das, Co-founder and CEO of Sorcero. "Our AI doesn't replace humans—it augments their efforts, enabling them to work smarter and, ultimately, improve patient outcomes."
"Our close relationships with many of the key stakeholders in the life science industry have made it increasingly clear that they have an urgent and growing need to rapidly search, analyze and action relevant, complex and large data sets of both scientific and medical content," said Matt Lewis, Global Chief Medical Analytics and Innovation Officer of MEDiSTRAVA. "Intelligent Literature Monitoring will enable us to significantly improve our clients' ability to generate insights to create a real competitive advantage and to enhance their decision-making."
Key features include:
- Easy Setup and Configuration: Each user is associated with a company, and users from the same organization can collaborate on multiple projects. In addition, users have the option to select from multiple project types to suit their needs and can define search parameters.
- Scheduled Monitoring: Schedules can be set up to pull and process information from various data sources at regular intervals.
- Sophisticated Reporting and Collaboration: Multiple analytics can be applied to reports. Each user can create multiple reports and they can be shared with anyone in the user's organization or downloaded to share externally.
- Compatible Architecture: Content on the platform is consumable through a scalable API that can be interfaced with any third-party enterprise platform.
The ILM launch comes on the heels of a partnership announcement from Sorcero and MEDiSTRAVA. By offering access to cutting-edge Language Intelligence customized to the individual requirements of a broad range of life science stakeholders, the partnership is positioned to provide deep expertise and innovative solutions. Other co-developed platforms, such as ILM, will be shared separately.
About Sorcero
Sorcero is the leader in medical and technical Language Intelligence (LI), for Life Sciences and STEM enterprises. Its technology platform delivers a 1,000% increase in analytical capability and extracts complex insights to augment critical decision-making for some of the world's largest and most innovative pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and biotech organizations. Sorcero is privately held and headquartered in Washington, DC, and Cambridge, MA. For more information, visit http://www.sorcero.com.
About MEDiSTRAVA
MEDiSTRAVA is fully integrated and fully invested in creating value for organizations across biotech and pharma. We create that value via a cross-functional group of more than 450 best-in-the-business thinkers and doers. Together, we break down silos in medical affairs, market access, health economics, commercialization strategy, and investor relations. That's how we go above and beyond for our clients--not just for projects, but for lifetimes. Our specialist global companies include ApotheCom, Creativ-Ceutical, MEDiSTRAVA Consulting, ScienceAffinity, and GenEra Consulting. For more information, visit http://www.medistrava.com.
