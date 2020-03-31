BOSTON, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LunellaTM LLC launched this week, a service that simplifies and makes sleep apnea diagnosis more accessible by giving consumers an at-home alternative to the traditional in-lab sleep study as a first line diagnostic tool. In collaboration with Itamar™ Medical and telemedicine doctors across the country, Lunella's first and one-of-a-kind service enables consumers to undergo the entire process for a sleep apnea diagnosis from testing to a prescription for therapy, if needed, all from the comfort and convenience of their own homes.
Lunella features the new, disposable FDA-cleared WatchPAT™ ONE sleep apnea test, which is easy to use and provides accurate results. An independent board-certified sleep physician interprets the confidential test data and prescribes therapy, if needed.
"Sleep apnea is a common disorder and research tells us that 80 percent of people from the US with this disorder don't know they have it," Lunella CEO Robert Wilkins said. "We believe one of the biggest obstacles to diagnosing sleep apnea is convenience. Lunella enables consumers to get easily diagnosed and helps them take those next critical steps toward treatment all in a matter of days."
Wilkins added: "After careful evaluation, we selected Itamar as our partner because we believe their WatchPAT™ ONE is simple to use, accurate and reliable and Itamar's sophisticated digital healthcare platform will enable us to best serve those patients who remain undiagnosed."
According to the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, an estimated 1 billion people suffer from sleep apnea globally. Untreated moderate to severe sleep apnea can shorten life spans by drastically increasing the risk of heart attack, stroke and a host of other diseases.
"Partnering with Lunella to bring WatchPAT™ ONE directly to consumers was a natural fit and we are excited that this will help us achieve our mission to reach undiagnosed and untreated sleep apnea sufferers through our digital health platform," said Gilad Glick, CEO and president of Itamar Medical.
The Lunella experience includes four easy steps:
- Complete a free eight-question sleep apnea risk assessment at lunella.com.
- Take the WatchPAT™ ONE single-use sleep apnea test at home.
- In just days, get a diagnosis from a board-certified sleep physician.
- Receive a prescription for the appropriate therapy if needed.
For more information, visit lunella.com.
About LunellaTM LLC
Lunella's mission is to improve the lives of the millions of people who suffer from sleep apnea but don't know it yet. The company offers an affordable service designed to make it easy for consumers to have this serious sleep condition diagnosed and get a prescription to treat it if necessary.
About Itamar™ Medical Ltd.
Itamar Medical is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of non-invasive medical devices and solutions to aid in the diagnosis of respiratory sleep disorders. Itamar Medical commercializes a digital healthcare platform to facilitate the continuum of care for effective sleep apnea management with a focus on the core sleep, cardiology and direct-to-consumer markets. Itamar Medical offers a Total Sleep Solution to help physicians provide comprehensive sleep apnea management in a variety of clinical environments to optimize patient care and reduce healthcare system costs. Itamar Medical is a public company traded on the Nasdaq (ITMR) and on the Tel Aviv (ITMR) stock exchanges, and is based in Caesarea, Israel, with U.S. headquarters in Atlanta. For additional information, visit www.itamar-medical.com.