NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Launch Tennessee, a public-private partnership that empowers a statewide network of resources supporting Tennessee's entrepreneurial ecosystem, today announced the Tennessee Innovation Crowdsource Platform, a call for resources and solutions from businesses, including entrepreneurs and startups.
Using Knoxville-based startup Vendor Registry, LaunchTN is inviting proposals to rapidly connect solutions, resources, and capabilities to major issues facing our state. Submissions will be addressed in two initial categories:
- General COVID-19 needs, with focus areas including health care system demand management/planning, resource mapping, mental health, and consumer engagement with local businesses.
- Medical Materials, including masks, gowns, shields, swabs, testing kits, sanitizer, gloves, and more.
"We're honored that Gov. Lee, Director McWhorter, and the COVID-19 Unified Command have placed their trust in LaunchTN and the creative power of our statewide ecosystem, and we're eager to put that power to work to expedite solutions to the critical needs our state faces right now," said Margaret Dolan, president and CEO of LaunchTN.
"In true Tennessee fashion, we've already witnessed an outpouring of offers to assist our state leaders and medical professionals, and the new Tennessee Innovation Crowdsource Platform provides a protocol to quickly vet those proposals."
"COVID-19 threatens the physical health and economic well-being of our state, and Unified Command has identified the need for Tennessee-based innovations to aid in the swift defeat of this virus," said Gov. Bill Lee. "LaunchTN will be a critical partner in syncing together businesses, entrepreneurs, and startups who stand ready to address needs like health care system demand and the expanded production of medical supplies."
The platform will allow LaunchTN to organize and evaluate proposals, and recommend promising strategies to state procurement specialists for expedited treatment.
