CONCORD, N.H., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Laurie A. Rosato, DMD of Concord, NH is excited to announce the launch of her dental practice's new mobile-friendly website: https://www.laurierosatodmd.com.
The new site is designed with mobile devices in mind, using an app-like interface that removes visual distractions and allows users to easily find the information they need. Of course, just because the website is mobile-forward doesn't mean it's not usable on laptops, desktops, and tablets — it's equally intuitive and user-friendly no matter which platform patients choose to view it on.
With a few taps, users have access to everything they need from the practice, including information on dental emergencies, referral information, directions to the office, new patient forms, team bios, and appointment requests.
As Dr. Laurie Rosato explains, "We are very excited about the new website which gives patients an easy way to use patient forms and read about our range of dental services, safety protocols and after care."
The new website is more than just a marketing tool for the practice; it's also a valuable resource for patients, with reliable information from a trustworthy source. Rather than searching the internet for descriptions of conditions and procedures or aftercare instructions, patients can get this information directly from Dr. Rosato's website.
The overarching goal of the redesigned website is to help patients feel more connected to the dental practice, even between appointments.
About the Practice
Laurie A. Rosato, DMD provides comprehensive dental care to patients of all ages. The practice's services include general dentistry, restorative dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, dental implants, and TMJ disorder treatment. Dr. Rosato utilizes the latest in dental technology during all procedures, including laser dentistry and digital intraoral cameras. To learn more or request an appointment, call 603-228-9276, stop by the office at 6 Loudon Rd., Suite 2, Concord, NH 03301, or visit the new website at https://www.laurierosatodmd.com.
Media Contact
Robert Messinger, Dentalfone, 203-979-4013, robert@dentalfone.com
SOURCE Laurie A. Rosato, DMD