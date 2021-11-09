HENDERSON, Nev., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for improved infection control measures, Nevada passed SB4, which addressed public health issues to protect workers and businesses. The pandemic and the regulations of SB4 have created several changes and disruptions for all types of businesses, including law firms. MLG Injury Law of Henderson wanted to explain to the public how COVID-19's effects have influenced personal injury case evaluations. This pandemic has caused not only our local community in Henderson to evaluate personal injury cases differently, but the world.
One of the most common effects COVID-19 had on personal injury case evaluation in Nevada has been access to medical treatment. Before the pandemic, it was easier for people to receive the continuing care they needed after an injury or a disability. However, as hospitals filled with more COVID-19 patients and faced staff shortages, non-emergency treatments were not given priority. Many people require physical therapy or other non-emergent care after an accident. When people cannot access the treatments they need in a timely manner, waiting for them may lead to delays in the lawsuit process that relate to medical evaluations. In some cases, neglecting medical care can lead to negative health effects.
Another way that personal injury cases have been affected is through court delays. As restrictions were observed in 2020, many court proceedings were delayed to avoid in-person gatherings. Hearings had to be rescheduled and pushed back. The changes in schedules caused long-lasting delays. However, some courts are now handling certain types of hearings remotely using video conferencing software. Courts typically provide an outline of how they handle cases during the continuation of COVID-19 in 2021 and beyond.
Cases are also affected by slower negotiations and lower offers of settlements. Slower negotiations may be tied to staffing changes, operational changes and other factors. For many companies, insurers or individuals, financial struggles have led to a reduced ability to pay during 2020 and 2021. Some have even had to file for bankruptcy, reducing some victims' ability to collect compensation. Additionally, victims in injury cases who experience delays and financial strains may be more tempted to accept low settlement offers directly.
While it may be tempting for many people to accept a direct settlement offer after experiencing delays and other problems related to COVID-19, MLG Injury Law encourages injured individuals to work with personal injury lawyers in Henderson to ensure injured victims have the best chance for a favorable outcome. Despite the difficulties the pandemic has created, the attorneys at MLG Injury Law will continue to work hard on behalf of clients to help them through their difficulties. The firm plans to continue offering its services to the best of its ability during any potential future delays as well. MLG Injury Law released this announcement to answer some of the common questions that relate to delays or disruptions in personal injury cases.
