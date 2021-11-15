NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lawline, a leading provider of online continuing legal education, is presenting an all-day virtual event exploring well-being for attorneys. The event is completely free to the public, and each session features a live Q&A session with the presenter.
Laurie Besden, the Executive Director of Lawyers Concerned for Lawyers of Pennsylvania, Inc., will deliver the event's opening keynote address, which focuses on the importance of community when it comes to dealing with trauma and healing.
Following Laurie's keynote address, leaders in the legal well-being space will present sessions on the various ways that firms can support the well-being of their employees, how attorneys can seek help for themselves or others who are struggling with substance abuse and mental health issues, and strategies attorneys can implement for preventive self-care.
Event speakers include LiLing Poh, Partner at Reed Smith LLP; Joseph Milowic, Partner at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP; David Evan Markus, Special Referee in New York Supreme Court, Ninth Judicial District; Cecilia Loving, Senior Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) at PBS; Bree Buchanan, Board President of the Institute for Wellbeing in Law, James Keshavarz, Chief Wellness Officer at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP; and more.
"At its core, being an attorney is about supporting others through difficult times, and through times of change" said Program Attorney Gabriella DiSilvio. "This event is so important, now more than ever, so that attorneys understand how to support themselves and others during a time of ground-shifting change in the legal profession."
This virtual event is the first of its kind at Lawline, which has long been dedicated to providing high-quality well-being content for attorneys at all stages of their legal careers. This free event will be available for on-demand viewing after it airs on November 19, 2021, so attorneys can take advantage of this critical content at a time that works with their schedule. In addition to the 2021 event sessions, attorneys can also access other well-being programs through Lawline's course catalog, and can pre-register for new programs being added regularly.
About Lawline
Lawline is dedicated to helping lawyers take charge of their professional growth and provide them with the opportunity to live and breathe the reason they are an attorney.
With timely, relevant subject matter that covers a broad range of practice areas, Lawline's platform transforms traditional Continuing Legal Education (CLE) compliance into practical knowledge that accelerates a lawyer's ability to grow and serve.
Lawline is dedicated to promoting a culture of diversity and inclusion within the legal community, and is driven by the belief that diverse backgrounds provide unique perspectives, resulting in innovation and excellence. As an online CLE provider serving attorneys nationwide, this commitment serves our members by enhancing the quality of programming Lawline provides and delivering fresh ideas to lawyers who serve a diverse clientele.
